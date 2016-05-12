* Leu, zloty, forint trade near multi-month lows
* Romanian CPI -3.3 pct, but central bank seen hawkish
* Hungary, Romania, Serbia hold bond auctions
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 12 Central Europe's main
currencies eased on Thursday after data showed Romanian
inflation fell deeper into negative territory.
Investors were also cautious before first-quarter economic
output figures in the region due on Friday, after weaker than
expected industrial output data in Hungary, the Czech Republic
and Slovakia. Polish manufacturing growth also slowed sharply in
April.
Central European economies posted strong growth last year
but latest industrial output data indicate there may have been a
slowdown in the first quarter.
Concerns that Moody's may downgrade the credit rating of
Poland on Friday have also been weighing on the local market.
The zloty, the forint and the leu
traded near multi-month lows against the euro.
The forint and the leu weakened by 0.2 percent by 0752 GMT,
to 315.95 and 4.5, respectively, and the zloty shed 0.1 percent
to 4.427.
Romanian data released on Thursday showed that annual
inflation fell deeper into the negative to -3.3 percent in April
and industrial output fell 0.4 percent in March.
The Romanian central bank cut its inflation forecasts
earlier this week, but comments from its Governor Mugur Isarescu
remained quite hawkish as the bank still expects a fast rebound
in inflation by next year.
"We believe that even if headline inflation is flirting with
zero in 4Q16 (the fourth quarter of 2016), this should be enough
for the central bank to start the policy normalisation process
via narrowing the interest rates corridor," ING said in a note.
"We still see above 50 percent probability for this
happening this year," they added.
The prospects of monetary tightening in Romania makes its
bonds offered at its auction on Thursday less attractive than a
bond tender in Serbia, where the central bank can still cut
interest rates further, Raiffeisen said in a note.
They said Hungary's final March industrial output figures,
which confirmed a 4.6 percent annual fall, undermined the
forint.
The currency has also been under pressure due to a selling
wave in the government bond market in the past weeks as the
central bank has given signals that its new rate cut cycle
started in March may be near the end.
The bank's Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday that
record low interest rates posed a serious challenge to
commercial banks' profitability.
"The bank's communication about the rate cuts has not been
clear and we will see if banks will want to buy bonds at today's
auction," one trader said. "The auction will be sold, the
question is if demand will be as aggressive as in the past."
Hungarian government bonds were steady ahead of the auction,
with 10-year bonds trading at a yield of 3.33 percent.
CEE SNAPS AT 0952 CET
MARKETS HOT
CURRENCIES
Lates Prev Daily Chan
t ious ge
bid clos change in
e 2016
Czech <EURCZK= 27.02 27.0 +0.04% -0.0
crown > 30 335 9%
Hungary <EURHUF= 315.9 315. -0.17% -0.4
forint > 500 4100 1%
Polish <EURPLN= 4.427 4.42 -0.08% -3.8
zloty > 0 34 2%
Romanian <EURRON= 4.500 4.49 -0.16% 0.42
leu > 0 30 %
Croatian <EURHRK= 7.510 7.51 +0.10% 1.72
kuna > 0 72 %
Serbian <EURRSD= 122.6 122. +0.14% -0.9
dinar > 500 8200 6%
Note: calculat previ clos 1800
daily ed from ous e at CET
change
STOCK
S
Lates Prev Daily Chan
t ious ge
clos change in
e 2016
Prague 867.4 866. +0.06% -9.2
5 93 9%
Budapest 26905 2684 +0.23% +12
.65 5.23 .48%
Warsaw 1824. 1818 +0.34% -1.8
19 .02 8%
Bucharest 6478. 6458 +0.31% -7.5
83 .99 0%
Ljubljana <.SBITOP 710.0 712. -0.33% +2.
> 5 42 00%
Zagreb 1711. 1702 +0.54% +1.
74 .62 31%
Belgrade <.BELEX1 616.8 616. +0.14% -4.2
5> 9 05 2%
Sofia 442.1 441. +0.03% -4.0
1 96 8%
BONDS
Yield Yiel Spread Dail
d y
(bid) chan vs Bund chan
ge ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT=R -0.01 -0.0 +049bp +0b
R> 8 04 s ps
5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.104 -0.0 +049bp +0b
R> 05 s ps
10-year <CZ10YT= 0.423 -0.0 +031bp -1bp
RR> 25 s s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=R 1.563 -0.0 +207bp +0b
R> 07 s ps
5-year <PL5YT=R 2.202 -0.0 +259bp -2bp
R> 22 s s
10-year <PL10YT= 3.001 -0.0 +289bp +0b
RR> 14 s ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech Rep 0.27 0.24 0.22 0
<PRIBOR=
>
Hungary 0.92 0.87 0.88 1.1
Poland 1.63 1.58 1.51 1.67
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
************************************************
**************
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade, Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest andJakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)