By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 13 The zloty and Polish
government bonds firmed amid hopes that Moody's will only worsen
the outlook of Poland's credit rating later on Friday rather
than cutting the rating itself.
In January, rating agency S&P downgraded Poland's credit
rating, saying the ruling conservative government had weakened
the independence of key institutions, particularly the
constitutional court. There are fears now that government
spending plans and other political measures could prompt a
downgrade by Moody's as well on Friday.
In a Reuters poll, most analysts forecast that Moody's will
cut Poland's credit rating outlook to negative from stable. A
minority saw a rating cut to A3 from A2.
But some investors think that even a downgrade could not
weaken the zloty further as it got oversold in the
past weeks and reached a 3-month low against the euro last week.
It traded at 4.4 at 0847 GMT, firmer by 0.4 percent, with
the expectations on the ratings mostly priced in.
Polish government bonds firmed, with yields falling 3-5
basis points along the curve. The yield on the 10-year benchmark
paper dropped 3 basis points to 2.97 percent.
"If only the outlook is downgraded, there might be no
reaction (in markets) at all ... Rating cut will obviously be
negative for the zloty, likely not only in short term," mBank
analysts said in a note.
Polish debt yields have been falling for days, partly due to
hopes that the rating will not be lowered. If the rating is not
lowered, bonds' potential for further gains might be limited,
analysts said.
"In our opinion, if the agency only downgrades the outlook
to negative, 10-year bond yield could fall to 2.95 percent
within a week," BZ WBK analysts said in a note.
Elsewhere in Central Europe, the forint also
firmed slightly, by 0.1 percent to 315.50.
It rebounded from a 4-month low hit earlier at 316.4, after
Hungary reported a sharp slowdown in economic growth to 0.9
percent in the first quarter from 3.2 percent in the previous
quarter, due to a decline in construction and the country's
vehicle industry, and a slowdown in the inflow of EU funds.
The figures were the worst since 2012, but analysts said
some pick-up was likely later this year.
"Against this background, recently announced fiscal easing
may support the already weak growth prospects," ING analyst
Peter Virovacz said in a note.
The index of the Budapest Stock Exchange, however,
fell half a percent.
The stocks of OTP Bank, which is sensitive to
economic output, fell 1.3 percent even though the region's
biggest independent lender reported a jump in first-quarter
profits.
Polish figures also showed a slowdown in economic growth, to
3 percent, its lowest in more than two years.
That negative surprise also contributed to the fall in
Polish bond yields as it could increase the probability that the
Polish central bank will resume interest rate cuts, traders
said.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index shed 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)