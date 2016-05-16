* Zloty gains might be limited
* Moody's cuts outlook on A2 rating to negative from stable
* Polish bonds firm modestly, bourse index up
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Jakub Iglewski
BUCHAREST/WARSAW, May 16 The Polish zloty firmed
1.0 percent and government bond prices gained early in the
session on Monday after Moody's kept the country's rating
unchanged but shifted its outlook to negative from stable on
Saturday as expected.
By 0820 GMT the zloty rose as high as 4.3650. A
Warsaw-based bond dealer said yields fell by 4 basis points
along the curve, and Warsaw's bluechip stock index rose
1.82 percent to a one-week high.
Moody's Investor's Services confirmed Poland's rating but
cut its outlook, citing rising fiscal risks and the conservative
government's shift to more unpredictable policies and
legislation.
Just over half the analysts polled by Reuters expected the
move after Standard and Poor's rattled investors with a
downgrade in January, saying the new government's policies
eroded the independence of institutions such as the top court.
"We perceive the Moody's decision as a signal, that the
agency has identified the risk factors in Poland and an
escalation of these risks will become a reason for a (future)
rating cut," mBank said in a note.
Among the risks is a possible Swiss franc conversion plan, a
retirement age cut and the constitutional court dispute.
"Perception of these risks will likely limit the scale of a
post-Moody's rebound. Uncertainty over the presidential Swiss
franc bill proposal and any political signals about the
retirement age cut will still affect the market," mBank said.
There have also been some fears among market players that
government spending plans and other political measures could
have prompted a Moody's downgrade.
"I expect the market to be trading the Moody's decision
today but when investors recall the recent weak data we may see
some gains at the short end of the curve, as there are still
chances for rate cuts," said PKO BP bond dealer Marcin Grzywacz.
Polish debt yields have been on a sliding path over the past
days with most players eyeing no ratings downgrade, however
traders say their potential for further gains might be limited.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu edged up 1.1 percent to 4.4875
and the Czech crown was flat at 27.02 per euro. Hungarian
markets are closed.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1020 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0230 27.0210 -0.01% -0.09%
crown =>
Hungary <EURHUF 315.1500 316.1800 +0.33 -0.16%
forint => %
Polish <EURPLN 4.3695 4.4103 +0.93 -2.55%
zloty => %
Romanian <EURRON 4.4875 4.4929 +0.12 0.70%
leu => %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.4935 7.5033 +0.13 1.94%
kuna => %
Serbian <EURRSD 122.6000 122.6700 +0.06 -0.92%
dinar => %
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 873.41 873.87 -0.05% -8.67%
Budapest 26556.35 26850.53 -1.10% +11.02
%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1851.63 1815.38 +2.00 -0.40%
> %
Buchares 6462.14 6462.97 -0.01% -7.74%
t
Ljubljan <.SBITO 708.01 714.77 -0.95% +1.70%
a P>
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1698.20 1698.76 -0.03% +0.51%
>
Belgrade <.BELEX 614.56 619.30 -0.77% -4.59%
15>
Sofia <.SOFIX 440.86 440.86 +0.00 -4.35%
> %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.078 -0.063 +043b -6bps
RR> ps
5-year <CZ5YT= 0.08 -0.03 +046b -3bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.498 0.035 +037b +4bps
10-year =RR> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= #VALUE! -0.04 #VALUE -4bps
RR> !
5-year <PL5YT= #VALUE! 0 #VALUE +0bps
RR> !
<PL10YT #VALUE! 0 #VALUE +0bps
10-year =RR> !
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interba
nk
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.24 0.23 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.88 0.89 1.09
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.51 1.445 1.67
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
******************************************************
********
(Editing by Alison Williams)