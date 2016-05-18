* Forex, bonds, stocks ease on rising Fed hike expectations * Polish employment, wages data due at 1200 GMT * Czechs seen safely selling bonds at auction By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 18 Central European assets eased on Wednesday amid concern the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates when it meets next month, reducing demand for the region's high-yielding securities. The chances of a Fed rate increase grew after reports showed U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years and housing starts and industrial production rebounded in April. "Growing concern about Fed's potential rate hike in June might weigh on emerging markets currencies," BZ WBK analysts said in a note. The zloty retreated further from the four-week high it reached against the euro after Moody's left its rating on Poland unchanged on Friday. The zloty shed 0.4 percent to 4.3915 by 0814 GMT. "The effect of positive surprise of Moody's decision seems to be unwinding, and falls on European stock markets are also dragging the zloty lower," BZ WBK analysts said. The yield on Poland's 10-year bonds rose 4 basis points to 2.96 percent. Polish debt may get some support if April employment and corporate wages figures, due at 1200 GMT, are weak. But hawkish comments from the Fed or the European Central Bank would weigh on them, Pekao Bank analysts said in a note. Hungary's 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.37 percent, after rising for weeks on signals from the central bank that its rate cuts may close to ending. "Yields cannot rise every day," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that Wednesday's switch auction would be a test of appetite for long-term bonds. The forint eased a quarter of a percent to 315.65 against the euro. The main index of the Budapest stock exchange fell 0.7 percent to a five-week low, but it remains the region's best performer this year, with a 9 percent gain. Rising U.S. Treasury yields are not expected to affect a government bond auction in the Czech Republic. Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovski said both short-dated and the 2028-expiry debt should draw sufficient demand. "We expect the yield to print at negative though close to zero and the amount to be subscribed," Vyskovski said about the short-end papers. The Czech crown traded flat at 27.021, near the limit on its value set by the central bank, which intervenes to keep the currency from strengthening further. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1014 CET MARKE T TS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURC 27.0210 27.0255 +0.02 -0.09% crown ZK=> % Hungar <EURH 315.650 314.8950 -0.24% -0.32% y UF=> 0 forint Polish <EURP 4.3915 4.3727 -0.43% -3.04% zloty LN=> Romani <EURR 4.4911 4.4840 -0.16% 0.62% an leu ON=> Croati <EURH 7.4880 7.4935 +0.07 2.02% an RK=> % kuna Serbia <EURR 122.540 122.6600 +0.10 -0.87% n SD=> 0 % dinar Note: calcu previou close at 1800 daily lated s CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 870.41 869.31 +0.13 -8.98% % Budape <.BUX 26069.2 26247.31 -0.68% +8.98 st > 0 % Warsaw <.WIG 1841.71 1846.50 -0.26% -0.94% 20> Buchar <.BET 6402.37 6408.02 -0.09% -8.59% est I> Ljublj <.SBI 708.54 712.63 -0.57% +1.78 ana TOP> % Zagreb <.CRB 1690.57 1692.10 -0.09% +0.06 EX> % Belgra <.BEL 613.87 614.91 -0.17% -4.69% de EX15> Sofia <.SOF 439.53 440.38 -0.19% -4.64% IX> BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republ ic <CZ2Y 0.018 0.024 +053b +3bps 2-year T=RR> ps <CZ5Y 0.127 0.012 +050b +1bps 5-year T=RR> ps <CZ10 0.497 0.016 +035b +0bps 10-yea YT=RR ps r > Poland <PL2Y 1.525 0.011 +203b +1bps 2-year T=RR> ps <PL5Y 2.192 0.031 +256b +2bps 5-year T=RR> ps <PL10 2.966 0.035 +282b +2bps 10-yea YT=RR ps r > FORWA RATE AGREEMENT RD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKF 0.29 0.24 0.23 0 Rep RA><P RIBOR => Hungar <HUFF 0.93 0.88 0.885 1.09 y RA><B UBOR= > Poland <PLNF 1.62 1.505 1.46 1.67 RA><W IBOR= > Note: are FRA for quotes ask price s ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)