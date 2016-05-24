* Forint up from 4-1/2-month low, Hungary ends rate cuts
* Zloty rebounds, EU allows time to tackle rule-of-law
worries
(Recasts with Hungarian central bank decision and comments, EU
comments on Poland)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 24 The forint rebounded from
multi-month lows on Tuesday, outperforming Central European
peers, after Hungary's central bank ended its interest rate cut
cycle.
The currency sank to its weakest level since Jan. 12 on
Monday despite Fitch granting Hungary its first investment grade
rating since 2012, as that lifted investors' expectations of
deeper monetary easing than was forecast.
But on Tuesday the bank cut its base rate by 15 basis points
(bps) as predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts and said
inflation and economic trends pointed towards holding the new
0.9 percent level for a sustained period.
The forint firmed 0.4 percent from its previous
close against the euro to 315.65 by 1336 GMT, compared with
Monday's low of 317.85.
Government bond yields rose 3-4 bps from levels before the
statement, but changed little from Monday.
"Now we expect (central bank) interest rates ... to stay on
hold until the end of next year, while the role of interbank
interest rates (BUBOR) as a guidance could strengthen,"
Takarekbank analyst, Gergely Suppan, said in a note.
Bonds might get a boost if Moody's also upgrades Hungary's
rating in a review in July, market players have said.
The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index rose 0.9
percent, lifted by OTP Bank whose shares gained 1.9
percent.
Elsewhere in the region, the zloty was flat,
trading at 4.438 versus the euro.
In early trade, it hit a 3-1/2-month low at 4.4575 as
tensions flared between Warsaw and Brussels about the rule of
law in Poland.
But later the EU's executive said that for now it would not
escalate its investigation into whether rule of law was under
threat in Poland.
Raiffeisen analysts who had predicted the end of the
Hungarian rate cut cycle said in a note that "in comparison to
PLN (zloty) we would see more short-term recovery potential for
the HUF (forint)".
The dinar was flat at 122.81 against the euro
after the Serbian central bank revised its forecast for economic
growth to 2.25-2.5 percent from 1.8 percent, citing rising
investments and exports.
The bank has Central Europe's highest interest rate at 4.25
percent but it refrained from cutting rates last month as it was
concerned that possible Federal Reserve rate hikes could make
emerging market assets relatively less attractive.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1536 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
bid close change in
2016
Czech 27.0250 27.0310 +0.02 -0.10
crown % %
Hungar 315.6500 316.9650 +0.42 -0.32
y % %
forint
Polish 4.4380 4.4385 +0.01 -4.06
zloty % %
Romani 4.5082 4.5140 +0.13 0.24%
an leu %
Croati 7.4960 7.4955 -0.01% 1.91%
an
kuna
Serbia 122.8100 122.7800 -0.02% -1.09
n %
dinar
Note: calculate previous close at 1800
daily d from CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
close change in
2016
Prague 875.90 874.83 +0.12 -8.41
% %
Budape 26607.41 26368.25 +0.91 +11.
st % 23%
Warsaw 1831.79 1818.97 +0.70 -1.47
% %
Buchar 6412.79 6385.89 +0.42 -8.45
est % %
Ljublj 707.59 709.05 -0.21% +1.6
ana 4%
Zagreb 1708.54 1698.81 +0.57 +1.1
% 2%
Belgra <.BELEX15 622.87 621.59 +0.21 -3.30
de > % %
Sofia 439.18 438.64 +0.12 -4.71
% %
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republ d
ic
<CZ2YT=RR -0.001 -0.005 +050b +0bp
2-year > ps s
<CZ5YT=RR 0.145 -0.002 +050b +1bp
5-year > ps s
<CZ10YT=R 0.52 0.005 +034b +1bp
10-yea R> ps s
r
Poland
<PL2YT=RR 1.597 0.003 +210b +0bp
2-year > ps s
<PL5YT=RR 2.348 0.009 +270b +2bp
5-year > ps s
<PL10YT=R 3.094 0.015 +292b +2bp
10-yea R> ps s
r
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech < 0.28 0.24 0.23 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungar < 0.93 0.9 0.93 1.07
y BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.66 1.63 1.6 1.67
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Louise Ireland)