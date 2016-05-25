* Polish politics, Fed, Brexit risk weigh on outlook of CEE
assets
* Poland holds government bond auction
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 25 Poland's 10-year
government bond yield touched a 3-week high as a constitutional
row with Brussels and expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve
interest rate hike weighed on Central European debt markets.
A bond auction in Warsaw on Wednesday will be a test of how
worried investors are over the European Commission's
unprecedented investigation in changes in the operations of
Poland's constitutional court by the right-wing government.
Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans met Polish Prime
Minister Beata Szydlo on Tuesday and gave Poland more time to
resolve the issue.
Deputy foreign minister Konrad Szymanski said the ruling
party PiS was ready to give some ground, but PiS leader Jaroslaw
Kaczynski vowed separately that the government will not "back
down one step" in defending Polish interests.
Poland's 10-year bond yield touched 3.119 percent, a 3-week
high and near its highest levels since mid-February, up 2 basis
points from Tuesday, before it retreated to 3.096 percent.
The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.4235 against the
euro by 0857 GMT, but stays near Tuesday's 3-and-1/2-month lows
at 4.4575.
The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 314.70, drifted
further off 4-and-1/2-month lows set early this week at 317.85.
The Hungarian central bank reduced its base rate by 15 basis
point to 0.9 percent as expected on Tuesday, but it ended its
rate cut cycle and that supports the forint.
"With the decision to end the rate cutting cycle in Hungary,
we see additional support for the forint and continue to favor
HUF over PLN in the short-term," Raiffeisen said in a note.
Hungarian government bonds, however, retreated, with yields
rising by 2-4 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The 10-year
yield rose 2 basis points to 3.35 percent.
Traders said regional markets will remain under pressure
from strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in June or July and concerns that Britone may vote ro
leave the European Union in a June referendum.
Millennium bank analysts said in a note that they saw the
zloty's rise as a "short-term rebound".
Hungarian bonds can get a boost if Moody's upgrades the
country's credit rating from 'junk' in July, after Hungary
received its first investment grade rating since 2012 from Fitch
last week.
"But that date is still far away," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1057 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close chang in
e 2016
Czech 27.0200 27.0220 +0.0 -0.08%
crown 1%
Hungary 314.7000 315.390 +0.2 -0.02%
forint 0 2%
Polish 4.4235 4.4282 +0.1 -3.74%
zloty 1%
Romanian 4.5062 4.5080 +0.0 0.28%
leu 4%
Croatian 7.4930 7.4955 +0.0 1.95%
kuna 3%
Serbian 122.8000 122.880 +0.0 -1.08%
dinar 0 7%
Note: calculate previous close 1800
daily d from at CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close chang in
e 2016
Prague 886.27 876.22 +1.1 -7.33%
5%
Budapest 26784.49 26711.6 +0.2 +11.9
7 7% 7%
Warsaw 1852.59 1831.15 +1.1 -0.35%
7%
Buchares 6414.34 6405.82 +0.1 -8.42%
t 3%
Ljubljan 704.57 707.59 -0.43 +1.21
a % %
Zagreb 1711.62 1708.61 +0.1 +1.30
8% %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 624.94 622.87 +0.3 -2.97%
> 3%
Sofia 439.11 439.18 -0.02 -4.73%
%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.015 0.016 +052 +2bps
> bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.169 0.024 +052 +2bps
> bps
<CZ10YT=R 0.53 0.015 +035 +1bps
10-year R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.598 -0.003 +210 +0bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.364 0.005 +271 +0bps
> bps
<PL10YT=R 3.099 0.019 +292 +1bps
10-year R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interb
ank
Czech < 0.29 0.25 0.25 0
Rep PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.95 0.9 0.95 0
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.68 1.63 1.605 1.68
WIBOR=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
********************