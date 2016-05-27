BUDAPEST, May 27 The Polish zloty
gained half a percent in thin holiday trading on Friday, while
shares in Hungarian drug maker Richter gained as much
as 4 percent after crossing a key price level.
At 1312 GMT, the zloty was up half a percent, followed by
the Serbian dinar and the Hungarian forint,
which added 0.2 and 0.1 percent, respectively. Other central
European currencies were little changed.
One analyst in Warsaw said weak U.S. economic growth data
bolstered the zloty as it dampened prospects for a rate increase
by the Federal Reserve in the near term, which can reduce the
appeal of emerging market assets.
"Worse than expected GDP data from the U.S. supports the
zloty. It's a positive because it reduces a chance for an
imminent rate hike there," said Piotr Poplawski, senior
economist at ING BSK.
Volumes were reduced in a session sandwiched between a
public holiday in Poland on Thursday and the weekend.
U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 0.8 percent annual
rate as opposed to the 0.5 percent pace reported last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-quarter GDP
growth would be revised up to a 0.9 percent rate.
"Someone must have taken advantage of subsiding pressure on
emerging market assets. The market is calm at the moment but I
do not expect this tendency to carry on, let us wait until the
evening when (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen speaks," Poplawski added.
Shares in Hungary's Richter gained as much as 4 percent,
lifting the Budapest blue chip index to a one-month-high
above 27,000 points after the pharmaceuticals stock crossed a
key price level at 5,600 forints per share.
"The shares will have to affirm the rally on Monday but
based on both short and longer-term technical indicators, this
seems likely (the shares will not sink back below 5,600
forints)," analysts at Erste Bank said in a note.
At 1349 GMT, Richter shares were up 3.3 percent at 5,789
forints.
They said rising oil prices boosted the rouble of Russia,
Richter's single biggest market, a boon for the shares of the
company, which has long struggled with adverse currency effects
in its core eastern markets in the former Soviet bloc.
Analysts at UniCredit said after a move by Fitch last week
to return Hungary's debt into investment-grade status, the
prospect of a potential further upgrade by another agency this
year could also boost appetite for Hungarian bonds.
"Following the positive surprise from Fitch, which upgraded
the country back to investment grade, market enthusiasm was
dampened by the NBH signalling the end of the rate-cutting
cycle," UniCredit said in a note.
"However, we believe the easing cycle will continue as
inflation and growth will remain below the NBH's forecast. We
think the appetite for HGBs may be fuelled by market
expectations for an additional upgrade this year."
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1512 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech crown 27.0330 27.0280 -0.02% -0.13%
Hungary 313.9600 314.2100 +0.08% 0.22%
forint
Polish zloty 4.3885 4.4101 +0.49% -2.97%
Romanian leu 4.5045 4.5067 +0.05% 0.32%
Croatian 7.4920 7.4945 +0.03% 1.96%
kuna
Serbian 123.2700 123.5000 +0.19% -1.46%
dinar
Note: daily calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
change
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 889.26 891.30 -0.23% -7.01%
Budapest 27027.25 26656.81 +1.39% +12.99%
Warsaw 1841.80 1849.27 -0.40% -0.93%
Bucharest 6482.88 6441.01 +0.65% -7.44%
Ljubljana 706.36 703.66 +0.38% +1.47%
Zagreb 1716.81 1716.02 +0.05% +1.61%
Belgrade 608.08 608.14 -0.01% -5.59%
Sofia 440.10 439.74 +0.08% -4.51%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 0.02 0 +054bps +0bps
5-year 0.155 -0.008 +054bps +0bps
10-year 0.53 0 +039bps +1bps
Poland
2-year 1.585 -0.015 +211bps -1bps
5-year 2.28 -0.03 +266bps -2bps
10-year 3.056 -0.018 +292bps -1bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
interbank
Czech Rep <PRIBOR= 0.29 0.27 0.26 0
>
Hungary 0.97 0.91 0.92 1
Poland 1.665 1.615 1.59 1.68
Note: FRA are for ask
quotes prices
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Gergely
Szakacs)