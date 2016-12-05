* Some assets ease on Italian vote, but impact is muted
* Surprise S&P lift in Polish rating outlook provides
cushion
* Forint, zloty ease a shade but off multi-month lows
* Polish bonds rebound, Warsaw leads regional equities rise
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 5 Poland's surprise credit
rating outlook upgrade from Standard & Poor's helped central
European assets to shrug off the impact of Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's fall on Monday.
Political uncertainty grew in the European Union as Renzi
confirmed that he would resign after a stinging defeat in a
referendum on Sunday, sending Italian politics into turmoil.
Government bond yields rose slightly in Europe, but the euro
quickly reversed an early plunge against the dollar and European
equities even rose.
Central European assets followed the same pattern.
"The outcome of the Italian vote had been expected... it is
sell on rumour, buy on news now, but turnover and trading
interest is low," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
The region's most liquid currencies, the zloty and
the forint eased less than 0.1 percent against the
euro by 0913 GMT.
Both were off the multi-month lows touched late last week
ahead of a review of Poland's debt rating by S&P after local
markets closed on Friday.
Some investors feared a downgrade of the 'BBB+' rating,
after a first downgrade since Communism fell from S&P in
January, due to a rise in Polish government spending and a cut
in the retirement age.
But the agency unexpectedly improved the outlook on the
rating to stable from negative, saying it was no longer worried
that the government would try to undermine the independence of
the central bank.
European politics and the prospect of interest rate hikes in
the U.S. could keep emerging markets and the zloty fragile, said
Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK in Warsaw.
"This environment is still rather negative for the zloty
although it may perform a little bit better than other
currencies in the region thanks to S&P's outlook hike," he
added.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield initially tracked
euro zone peers higher, ticking up 6 basis points to 3.87
percent, but retreated to 3.74 percent by 0922 GMT.
Polish stocks outperformed the region. Warsaw's bluechip
stock index rose 1.7 percent.
Shares in copper producer KGHM surged more than 4
percent as copper prices advanced in London.
Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender, gained 2.6
percent.
The daily Puls Biznesu said, without naming its source, that
Polish state-run PZU and PFR were ready to sign a
deal to buy a 33 percent stake in Pekao, and were waiting for
the decision of the stake's owner, UniCredit.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT
1012 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2016
Czech crown 27.0400 27.0565 +0.06% -0.16%
Hungary forint 313.6000 313.3150 -0.09% 0.33%
Polish zloty 4.4875 4.4853 -0.05% -5.11%
Romanian leu 4.5075 4.5120 +0.10% 0.26%
Croatian kuna 7.5410 7.5492 +0.11% 1.30%
Serbian dinar 123.1000 123.1900 +0.07% -1.32%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2016
Prague 893.38 887.20 +0.70% -6.58%
Budapest 29987.85 29808.49 +0.60% +25.36%
Warsaw 1814.60 1783.57 +1.74% -2.40%
Bucharest 6939.00 6948.28 -0.13% -0.93%
Ljubljana 697.17 693.01 +0.60% +0.15%
Zagreb 1981.47 1986.33 -0.24% +17.27%
Belgrade 706.11 706.37 -0.04% +9.63%
Sofia 562.69 563.82 -0.20% +22.09%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.709 0.019 +003bps +2bps
5-year -0.141 -0.011 +027bps -2bps
10-year 0.563 0.005 +026bps -2bps
Poland
2-year 1.983 0.02 +272bps +2bps
5-year 2.991 -0.005 +340bps -2bps
10-year 3.782 -0.037 +348bps -6bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.29 0.28 0.27 0
Hungary 0.47 0.5 0.58 0.51
Poland 1.7775 1.78 1.85 1.73
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)