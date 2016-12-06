* S&P outlook change still helping Polish stocks, bonds * Prospect of Fed rate hike keeps lid on CEE asset prices * Investors shrug off Italian turmoil, domestic data for now * Hungary's output, Czech retail sales below expectations By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 6 Warsaw stocks hit a three-month high on Tuesday in the wake of Standard & Poor's outlook upgrade on Polish debt, while Central European assets mostly moved sideways. Regional assets may get a lift if the European Central Bank decides on Thursday to extend its bond-buying programme, but expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week are weighing on prices, dealers said. ECB bond purchases in the euro zone have fuelled demand for debt in eastern European Union members as well, but rising U.S. rates make assets in the region less attractive. Polish assets, which have mostly underperformed this year, have climbed on S&P's unexpected decision to lift the outlook on Poland's 'BBB+' debt rating to stable from negative. Warsaw's blue-chip equities index rose 1.1 percent by 0946 GMT, reaching its highest levels since August. Polish 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.69 percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 1 basis point to 3.53 percent. The Polish yield is 12 basis points below levels before the S&P decision, but 66 basis points up since Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election four weeks ago. "After the yield surge in the developed world and the U.S., the forint is unlikely to firm through 310 (against the euro), it could target 315 again," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Changes in global yields and risks of a rise in inflation are the key factors, and investors for now are mostly shrugging off the resignation of Italy's prime minister and even local economic data, dealers said. Regional economies have reported a series of weak economic data in the past weeks. Detailed third-quarter economic output figures from Romania and Hungary confirmed that a slowdown in growth was mainly due to a slump in investment. Hungary and the Czech Republic reported a slowdown in retail sales growth and Hungary's industrial output fell by 2.1 percent in annual terms in October, more than the most pessimistic analyst forecast. Household consumption, however, continues to surge as governments and companies boost wages to end an exodus of labour to richer Western states. Despite the wage rises, government budgets are performing well. The Czechs see a big surplus this year, for the first time since 1995. Poland's budget deficit will amount to 41.5 billion zlotys, roughly a quarter smaller than originally expected, the daily Puls Biznesu daily said. CEE SNAP AT 1046 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2 crown => 530 505 1% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. +0. 0.17 forint => 1000 1750 02% % Polish <EURPLN 4.50 4.50 -0.0 -5.4 zloty => 27 21 1% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.39 leu => 15 02 3% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.34 kuna => 80 45 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1400 2800 11% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 894. 886. +0. -6.4 57 66 89% 6% Budapest 3009 3010 -0.0 +25 2.16 0.00 3% .80% Warsaw <.WIG20 1865 1845 +1. +0. > .31 .66 06% 33% Buchares 6901 6915 -0.2 -1.4 t .81 .35 0% 6% Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1. a P> 35 18 17% 18% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1975 -0.1 +16 > .54 .54 0% .80% Belgrade <.BELEX 706. 705. +0. +9. 15> 69 08 23% 72% Sofia <.SOFIX 564. 561. +0. +22 > 58 37 57% .50% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.00 -005 +1b RR> 6 3 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0 +02 +0b RR> 45 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.56 -0.0 +02 +0b 10-year =RR> 3 01 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.94 -0.0 +26 -1bp RR> 7 19 6bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.93 -0.0 +33 -5bp RR> 8 47 2bps s <PL10YT 3.7 -0.0 +33 -5bp 10-year =RR> 59 7bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.28 0.27 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.41 0.45 0.54 0.47 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.79 1.82 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Hugh Lawson)