* S&P outlook change still helping Polish stocks, bonds
* Prospect of Fed rate hike keeps lid on CEE asset prices
* Investors shrug off Italian turmoil, domestic data for now
* Hungary's output, Czech retail sales below expectations
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 6 Warsaw stocks hit a three-month
high on Tuesday in the wake of Standard & Poor's outlook upgrade
on Polish debt, while Central European assets mostly moved
sideways.
Regional assets may get a lift if the European Central Bank
decides on Thursday to extend its bond-buying programme, but
expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week
are weighing on prices, dealers said.
ECB bond purchases in the euro zone have fuelled demand for
debt in eastern European Union members as well, but rising U.S.
rates make assets in the region less attractive.
Polish assets, which have mostly underperformed this year,
have climbed on S&P's unexpected decision to lift the outlook on
Poland's 'BBB+' debt rating to stable from negative.
Warsaw's blue-chip equities index rose 1.1 percent
by 0946 GMT, reaching its highest levels since August.
Polish 10-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.69
percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 1 basis
point to 3.53 percent.
The Polish yield is 12 basis points below levels before the
S&P decision, but 66 basis points up since Donald Trump's
surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election four weeks
ago.
"After the yield surge in the developed world and the U.S.,
the forint is unlikely to firm through 310 (against
the euro), it could target 315 again," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
Changes in global yields and risks of a rise in inflation
are the key factors, and investors for now are mostly shrugging
off the resignation of Italy's prime minister and even local
economic data, dealers said.
Regional economies have reported a series of weak economic
data in the past weeks.
Detailed third-quarter economic output figures from Romania
and Hungary confirmed that a slowdown in growth was mainly due
to a slump in investment.
Hungary and the Czech Republic reported a slowdown in retail
sales growth and Hungary's industrial output fell by 2.1 percent
in annual terms in October, more than the most pessimistic
analyst forecast.
Household consumption, however, continues to surge as
governments and companies boost wages to end an exodus of labour
to richer Western states.
Despite the wage rises, government budgets are performing
well. The Czechs see a big surplus this year, for the first time
since 1995.
Poland's budget deficit will amount to 41.5 billion zlotys,
roughly a quarter smaller than originally expected, the daily
Puls Biznesu daily said.
CEE SNAP AT 1046
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.2
crown => 530 505 1% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. +0. 0.17
forint => 1000 1750 02% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.50 4.50 -0.0 -5.4
zloty => 27 21 1% 3%
Romanian <EURRON 4.50 4.50 -0.0 0.39
leu => 15 02 3% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.34
kuna => 80 45 5% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3
dinar => 1400 2800 11% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 894. 886. +0. -6.4
57 66 89% 6%
Budapest 3009 3010 -0.0 +25
2.16 0.00 3% .80%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1865 1845 +1. +0.
> .31 .66 06% 33%
Buchares 6901 6915 -0.2 -1.4
t .81 .35 0% 6%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1.
a P> 35 18 17% 18%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1975 -0.1 +16
> .54 .54 0% .80%
Belgrade <.BELEX 706. 705. +0. +9.
15> 69 08 23% 72%
Sofia <.SOFIX 564. 561. +0. +22
> 58 37 57% .50%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.7 0.00 -005 +1b
RR> 6 3 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0 +02 +0b
RR> 45 3bps ps
<CZ10YT 0.56 -0.0 +02 +0b
10-year =RR> 3 01 3bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.94 -0.0 +26 -1bp
RR> 7 19 6bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.93 -0.0 +33 -5bp
RR> 8 47 2bps s
<PL10YT 3.7 -0.0 +33 -5bp
10-year =RR> 59 7bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.28 0.27 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.41 0.45 0.54 0.47
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.76 1.79 1.82 1.73
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)