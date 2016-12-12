* Leu eases, election winner PSD may keep fiscal policy loose * Romanian stocks outperform, bonds seen facing political risks * CEE bonds ease as Fed is seen lifting rates By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 12 Romania's leu eased while other Central European currencies firmed on Monday while Bucharest stocks rose after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won a parliamentary election there on Sunday. The PSD won about 46 percent of the vote, which could allow them to form a stable government, but the party's loose fiscal policy proposals have fuelled worries among investors. The leu slipped 0.1 percent to 4.5065 against the euro, staying within the range near 4.5 of the last two months. Hungary's forint firmed 0.2 percent and the Polish zloty was steady. The Bucharest stock index rose 0.6 percent. Budapest and Prague were rangebound and Warsaw's bluechip index continued to retreat from Thursday's 7-and-1/2-month peak, shedding 0.8 percent. Analysts said investor attention would now turn to the new government's budget plans and whether it will tighten fiscal policy to stop the budget deficit breaching the European Union ceiling of 3 percent of economic output. "Markets might give the new government some time to come up with fiscal countermeasures for 2017. Without fiscal tightening, there is a large risk of a deficit overrun next year," Erste analysts said in a note. The winning Social Democrats had advocated a wage hike and value-added tax cut programme in the run-up to the election. On the positive side, PSD's strong win averts the threat of difficult coalition talks to form a government, analysts said. "Now it would be easy for PSD to form a (parliament) majority," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. Analysts said PSD's plans to further reduce taxes and social contributions and to substantially increase public sector wages and social transfers could push up Romanian government bond yields, making Hungarian bonds relatively more attractive. But the leu, which is managed by the central bank, was seen as unlikely to become very volatile. A Reuters poll of analysts indicated last week that the central bank was unlikely to react quickly to a fiscal loosening, but by late 2017 it may become the first of the region's main central banks to hike rates. Romanian bonds moved little early on Monday, while Poland's and Hungary's 10-year yields rose 4-5 basis points, lifted by expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Romania's November annual inflation dipped further into negative territory despite recent wage rises, to -0.7 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1034 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0260 27.0395 +0.05% -0.10% crown Hungary 314.1000 314.7300 +0.20% 0.17% forint Polish 4.4545 4.4544 +0.00% -4.41% zloty Romanian 4.5065 4.5017 -0.11% 0.28% leu Croatian 7.5310 7.5322 +0.02% 1.43% kuna Serbian 123.4400 123.3600 -0.06% -1.60% dinar Note: calculate previous close at 1800 CET daily d from change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 903.31 900.71 +0.29% -5.54% Budapest 30503.82 30588.38 -0.28% +27.52 % Warsaw 1885.07 1899.76 -0.77% +1.39% Buchares 6935.76 6894.98 +0.59% -0.98% t Ljubljan 706.05 705.46 +0.08% +1.42% a Zagreb 1986.85 1982.98 +0.20% +17.59 % Belgrade <.BELEX15 722.74 719.52 +0.45% +12.21 > % Sofia 584.19 581.48 +0.47% +26.75 % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.766 -0.052 -002bps -6bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.118 0.022 +031bps +1bps > <CZ10YT=R 0.584 0.02 +020bps -1bps 10-year R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.987 0 +273bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.915 0.046 +334bps +3bps > <PL10YT=R 3.658 0 +327bps -3bps 10-year R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.27 0.24 0.23 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.41 0.5 0.4 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.755 1.775 1.805 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ************************************************************ ** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)