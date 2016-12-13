* Bond yields retreat, post-election Romania a laggard
* Retreat of crude helps bonds, Fed meeting comments awaited
* Warsaw leads stock gains, led by Pekao bank
* Bucharest stocks hit two-month high
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 13 Central European government
bonds rebounded on Tuesday as crude oil prices offered relief to
debt markets, although Romanian bonds remained under pressure
after leftists won a parliamentary election on the weekend.
Long-dated bonds firmed more than short maturities,
flattening the yield curve somewhat after higher oil prices had
put the emphasis back on inflation in a week when the U.S.
Federal reserve is tipped to raise interet rates.
Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 5 basis points to 3.58
percent by 0928 GMT.
Hungary's corresponding yield fell 4 basis points to 3.33
percent.
The yield on Romania's 10-year bonds, however, rose 2 basis
points, bid at 3.63 percent. Short-dated Romanian yields also
rose by a few basis points and the leu eased 0.1
percent to 4.5075 against the euro.
Romanian assets are likely to remain under pressure due to
investor concerns the Social Democrat Party (PSD), which won
Sunday's election, will hike wages and cut taxes, and send the
budget deficit above the European Union's ceiling next year.
"We reiterate our relative value trade recommendation to
prefer Hungarian versus Romanian longer-term debt instruments,"
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
In focus this week is the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting
that will end on Wednesday.
"The expectation is a rate hike, and the real question is
how hawkish the Fed's comments will become," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
Higher U.S. interest rates make assets in emerging markets
including Central Europe relatively less attractive and a
firming of the dollar often has the same effect.
Regional equities rose and Warsaw's index
outperformed. It gained 1.1 percent, driven by financial sector
stocks, mainly Pekao bank which firmed 1.5 percent.
Sentiment towards bank stocks in Europe improved in choppy
trading after Italy's largest bank, UniCredit,
unveiled plans to raise 13 billion euros to shore up its balance
sheet.
The plans include selling profitable foreign business
including its Polish unit Pekao.
Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Pekao's long-term
credit ratings to stable from negative on Monday, reflecting a
similar change on Poland's sovereign rating outlook.
Bucharest's main stock index, rising 0.4 percent,
hit a 2-month high.
Analysts have said the Romanian bourse's prospects hinged on
whether the new government pursues plans to list minority stakes
in state-owned energy and transport firms.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1028 CET
MARKETS
CURRENCIES
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
bid close change in
2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0200 27.0345 +0.05 -0.08
crown => % %
Hungary <EURHUF 314.0400 314.3350 +0.09 0.19%
forint => %
Polish <EURPLN 4.4505 4.4522 +0.04 -4.33
zloty => % %
Romanian <EURRON 4.5075 4.5012 -0.14% 0.26%
leu =>
Croatian <EURHRK 7.5270 7.5345 +0.10 1.49%
kuna => %
Serbian <EURRSD 123.2800 123.5200 +0.19 -1.47
dinar => % %
Note: calcula previous close at 1800
daily ted CET
change from
STOCKS
Latest Previous Daily Chang
e
close change in
2016
Prague 908.27 905.43 +0.31 -5.03
% %
Budapest 30712.21 30613.15 +0.32 +28.
% 39%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1903.01 1882.58 +1.09 +2.3
> % 6%
Buchares 6978.57 6954.09 +0.35 -0.37
t % %
Ljubljan <.SBITO 705.64 703.55 +0.30 +1.3
a P> % 6%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1983.43 1985.90 -0.12% +17.
> 39%
Belgrade <.BELEX 724.61 722.43 +0.30 +12.
15> % 50%
Sofia <.SOFIX 581.78 582.70 -0.16% +26.
> 23%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.824 -0.058 -008bp -6bps
RR> s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.171 -0.068 +024b -7bps
RR> ps
<CZ10YT 0.54 -0.031 +016b +0bp
10-year =RR> ps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.984 0.017 +273b +2bp
RR> ps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.856 -0.035 +327b -3bps
RR> ps
<PL10YT 3.598 -0.018 +322b +1bp
10-year =RR> ps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.23 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.36 0.41 0.49 0.39
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.795 1.73
><WIBOR
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
******************************************************
********
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Richard Lough)