* Budapest stocks at record high, Bucharest a three-month high * Fed rate hike priced in, not very hawkish comments hoped * CEE bond yields fall, short-dated Romanian bonds in the red * Croatian central bank sells kuna at auction to weaken it (Adds Croatian central bank FX intervention, new comment) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 14 Central European assets gained on Wednesday, with Budapest stocks reaching a record high, on optimism the Federal Reserve will not signal U.S. interest rates are going to rise higher and faster than is now expected. Investors waiting for the Fed's comments shrugged off local factors, including political uncertainty in Romania after Sunday's elections. Comments by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump have led to expectations for accelerating inflation and higher interest rates. Higher U.S. rates make assets in emerging economies less attractive. Investors expect the Fed to raise its main rate by 25 basis points, but that change has been priced in. If the comments are not very hawkish, emerging market assets may see some buying. "The main market interest will be in whether U.S. authorities will adjust their projections in terms of economy, inflation and especially the key rate path," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. Budapest's stock index, one of the best performers in the world in the past two years, maintained its momentum. It rose past 31,000 points and set a record high for the second straight day. It was up 1.3 percent at 1355 GMT. "Shaking off technical barriers, the stocks may have attracted even more buyers," said Equilor brokerage analyst Zoltan Varga. Bucharest stocks gained 0.3 percent. Their main index climbed to its highest since September despite political uncertainty after Sunday's elections and weak industrial output data. The election's winner, the Social Democrat Party, declined to meet the president on Wednesday for talks on a new government. The party's leader, Liviu Dragnea, said the party would propose a candidate for prime minister only after a new parliament is sworn in. The party also said on Tuesday that it would postpone tax cuts planned for 2017, good news for investors who fear a budget deficit overshoot. Romania's 10-year bond yield was bid lower by 14 basis points at 3.51 percent, but short-term bonds eased, continuing to underperform regional peers like Hungary, where short-dated bills and bonds traded near record lows. Regional currencies retreated, reflecting caution before the Fed meets. The leu, after touching a four-week low against the euro, traded at 4.5138, down 0.15 percent. "There's large buying by an offshore player right now. Domestic politics have had no impact on the market," one Bucharest-based dealer said. Croatia's kuna shed 0.3 percent to 7.545 versus the euro as the central bank bought euros at an auction to weaken the kuna, for which it maintains a managed float . CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1455 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chan ge bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0220 27.0355 +0.05% -0.0 crown 9% Hungary 314.8000 314.4850 -0.10% -0.0 forint 5% Polish 4.4430 4.4408 -0.05% -4.1 zloty 6% Romanian 4.5138 4.5069 -0.15% 0.12 leu % Croatian 7.5450 7.5235 -0.28% 1.25 kuna % Serbian 123.4000 123.4800 +0.06% -1.5 dinar 6% Note: calculated from previous close at 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chan ge close change in 2016 Prague 907.11 911.09 -0.44% -5.1 5% Budapest 31328.99 30938.13 +1.26% +30 .97% Warsaw 1921.16 1919.49 +0.09% +3. 34% Buchares 7004.53 6985.06 +0.28% +0. t 00% Ljubljan 711.11 704.90 +0.88% +2. a 15% Zagreb 1983.57 1984.90 -0.07% +17 .40% Belgrade 719.46 725.63 -0.85% +11 .70% Sofia 583.12 580.85 +0.39% +26 .52% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Dail y (bid) change vs Bund chan ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year -0.747 0.054 +001bp +6b s ps 5-year -0.153 -0.01 +031bp +1b s ps 0.526 -0.02 +021bp +1b 10-year s ps Poland 2-year 1.97 0 +273bp +1b s ps 5-year 2.76 -0.059 +322bp -4bp s s 3.493 -0.053 +317bp -2bp 10-year s s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep Hungary 0.38 0.42 0.5 0.39 Poland 1.75 1.765 1.795 1.73 Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King)