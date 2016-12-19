* Polish stocks, zloty ease slightly on anti-government
protests
* Regional assets mostly shrug off Ukrainian PrivatBank woes
* Romanian bond yield at 6-month high on worry over budget
policy
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 19 Polish stocks dropped and the
zloty briefly dipped on Monday on the fourth day of protests
against the government, which the opposition accuses of
undermining democracy.
Investors in the European Union's emerging markets mostly
shrugged off the fact their eastern neighbour Ukraine declared
PrivatBank, its biggest lender, insolvent at the weekend.
Ukraine's announcement that it would nationalize the bank
helped the country's dollar-denominated bonds rise.
Poland's zloty traded flat against the euro at
1000 GMT, recovering from a 0.2 percent early fall.
Polish stocks also regained some ground, but Warsaw's
bluechip index was still 0.6 percent lower from Friday.
Opposition lawmakers occupied the main hall of Poland's
parliament for a fourth day and street protests are expected to
continue in the capital Warsaw.
Tensions rose last week after the ruling PiS party announced
plans to curb media access to parliament, and on Friday a vote
on the 2017 budget was moved outside parliament's main chamber,
with the opposition and media excluded.
Economic fundamentals would justify a stronger zloty, but
political concerns bite, Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in
a note. "We believe the PLN will remain weak during 2017, but
not this weak, once political uncertainties clear just a bit."
Economic growth could pick up in the region next year as the
inflow of EU funds is expected to accelerate and wages rise as
employers fight a flight of labour to richer Western states.
Poland's November producer price index and retail sales
figures, due at 1300 GMT, are expected to show a slight pick-up
from October and may weigh on Polish government bond prices,
Raiffeisen said in a note.
Polish government bonds were mixed.
Hungary's bond yield curve flattened a bit, as in Poland.
Yields dropped across the curve, with 10-year papers trading at
3.25 percent, down 7 basis points from Friday's fixing.
The Hungarian central bank can continue to increase market
liquidity through its swap and 3-month deposit tenders this week
and is expected to further limit the funds commercial banks can
place with its 3-month deposits.
Romania's government bond yields edged further up by a few
basis points. The 10-year yield was bid at 3.74 percent, a
six-month high.
The Social Democrats, who won Romania's general election a
week ago, are expected to set up a government before the end of
the year. But concerns persist that they will increase the
budget deficit to above the EU's threshold next year.
CEE SNAP AT 1100
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1
crown => 240 325 03% 0%
Hungary <EURHUF 312. 312. +0. 0.85
forint => 0000 6900 22% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.41 -0.0 -3.6
zloty => 68 63 1% 0%
Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.19
leu => 05 17 03% %
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.38
kuna => 50 40 1% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4
dinar => 2500 3100 05% 4%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 918. 917. +0. -3.9
32 59 08% 7%
Budapest 3173 3187 -0.4 +32
5.97 6.26 4% .67%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1907 1918 -0.5 +2.
> .32 .54 8% 59%
Buchares 7062 7056 +0. +0.
t .87 .79 09% 84%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 708. 710. -0.3 +1.
a P> 34 45 0% 75%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1973 1968 +0. +16
> .50 .33 26% .80%
Belgrade <.BELEX 718. 721. -0.3 +11
15> 84 17 2% .60%
Sofia <.SOFIX 578. 578. +0. +25
> 45 45 00% .50%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -0.8 0.02 -005 +3b
RR> 47 5 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +02 -4bp
RR> 85 4 9bps s
<CZ10YT 0.51 -0.0 +02 +0b
10-year =RR> 8 01 0bps ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 2.01 0 +28 +0b
RR> 4 1bps ps
5-year <PL5YT= 2.77 -0.0 +32 +0b
RR> 9 08 6bps ps
<PL10YT 3.44 -0.0 +31 -3bp
10-year =RR> 8 26 3bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.37 0.42 0.51 0.39
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.75 1.77 1.79 1.73
><WIBOR 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)