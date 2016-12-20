* Hungarian central bank seen limiting 3-month deposits further * Hungarian debt yields fall, bill auction yield may fall to zero * Zloty, forint trade near multi-week high vs euro * Poland removes media ban that provoked protest By Sandor Peto and Sujata Rao BUDAPEST/LONDON, Dec 20 Hungarian government debt prices firmed on Tuesday, bucking a rise in European bond yields ahead of expected further monetary stimulus from the Hungarian central bank's meeting. The bank has been boosting liquidity in local markets for months to encourage banks to lend more cheaply and to buy government debt. Growth in Central Europe has slowed this year although increases to government spending and an inflow of European Union funds could help it regain traction next year. The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep interest rates on hold while pumping further liquidity into markets by limiting the amount in its three-month deposit facility to 700 billion forints ($2.34 billion) at the end of March, compared with 900 billion forints this month. That limit and fx swap tenders are creating additional demand for Hungarian debt, which is further boosted by year-end debt expiries, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "At today's auction the yield on three-month bills may fall to zero or near zero (from 0.12 percent a week ago)," he added. The yield on 10-year bonds dropped 8 basis points from Monday's fixing to 3.18 percent and is now almost back at levels seen before Donald Trump's U.S. election win last month led to a surge in global long-term yields. Dealers said the global environment was supportive for emerging market assets as the dollar was not advancing further towards parity against the euro. The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 311.35 against the euro by 0943 GMT, near Monday's three-week highs. The zloty strengthened by 0.2 percent to 4.4125. It touched a four-week high on Monday after November industrial output and retail sales figures showed some pick up in growth. Poland's lower chamber of parliament removed a temporary ban on access for the media on Tuesday, which triggered days of protests against the government. Concerns over the rule of law in Poland could affect its assets in the long run and there are concerns that the budget deficit will rise next year, but the prospect of a likely pick up in economic growth helps, analysts said. "The NBP (Polish central bank) may be intervening not through direct fx sales but possibly through the 10 billion euros worth of cohesion funds (from the EU) which they can choose to convert into zloty on fx markets, so it's possible they have intervened," said Manik Narain, EM strategist at UBS in London "Another possibility is that the powerful rally in HU (Hungarian) bond markets is trickling into PL (Poland)." CEE SNAP AT 1043 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 325 04% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. +0. 1.06 forint => 3500 6500 10% % Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.5 zloty => 25 04 18% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0 leu => 03 12 02% 3% Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 +0. 1.45 kuna => 00 15 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.6 dinar => 4500 6000 12% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 915. 912. +0. -4.3 15 46 29% 1% Budapest 3165 3164 +0. +32 6.36 6.38 03% .34% Warsaw <.WIG20 1941 1924 +0. +4. > .88 .67 89% 45% Buchares 7015 7059 -0.6 +0. t .64 .75 2% 16% Ljubljan <.SBITO 704. 703. +0. +1. a P> 24 89 05% 16% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1968 1967 +0. +16 > .07 .12 05% .48% Belgrade <.BELEX 0.00 718. +0. -100 15> 38 00% .00% Sofia <.SOFIX 572. 575. -0.5 +24 > 56 45 0% .23% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.9 -0.0 -021 -2bp RR> 99 09 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 -2bp RR> 09 08 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.49 -0.0 +02 -2bp 10-year =RR> 7 03 3bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.99 0.00 +27 -1bp RR> 9 3 9bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.75 0.01 +32 +0b RR> 1 6 5bps ps <PL10YT 3.41 0.01 +31 +0b 10-year =RR> 9 3 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.37 0.41 0.5 0.39 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.77 1.80 1.73 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 299.6900 forints) (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)