* Hungarian central bank limits 3-month deposits further
* Hungarian debt yields fall
* Zloty, forint trade near multi-week high vs euro
* Poland removes media ban that provoked protest
By Sandor Peto and Sujata Rao
BUDAPEST/LONDON, Dec 20 Hungarian government
bonds extended gains on Tuesday while European debt markets were
mixed after the Hungarian central bank eased policy further at
its meeting.
The bank kept interest rates on hold, but cut its limit on
three-month deposits, squeezing out more money to encourage
banks to lend more cheaply and buy government debt.
It set a 750 billion forint limit for end-March, compared
with 900 billion forints this month.
Analysts' median forecast had been 700 billion forints. The
smaller than expected cut did not have a market impact as
dealers and analysts anticipate loose monetary policy anyway.
Growth in Central Europe has slowed this year although
increases to government spending and an inflow of European Union
funds could help it regain traction next year.
The bank creates additional demand for Hungarian debt
through the three-month-deposit limits and its fx swap tenders,
and demand is also boosted by year-end debt expiries.
"Looking at spreads over U.S. Treasuries or Bunds, Hungarian
bonds have been outperforming," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said. "The central bank's policy helps."
The 10-year bond traded at a yield of 3.17 percent, close to
levels last seen before Donald Trump's U.S. election win last
month led to a surge in global long-term yields.
The forint firmed 0.2 percent against the euro by
1437 GMT, in tandem with the zloty.
The bank also lifted its forecast for 2017 GDP growth to 3.6
percent from 3 percent, and the Economy Ministry projected an
even more optimistic 4.1 percent.
Poland's parliament removed a temporary ban on access for
the media on Tuesday to defuse protests.
But concerns remain for the rule of law in Poland. That
could affect Polish assets in the long run and there are fears
that the budget deficit will rise next year, but the likelihood
of a pick-up in economic growth helps, analysts said.
Polish assets have been firming in the past days despite the
worries, partly helped by Monday's figures showing a rebound in
industrial output and retail sales growth.
The zloty may have also received support from the selling of
EU funds for the local currency in the markets by Poland, said
Manik Narain, EM strategist at UBS in London.
BGK, the state-owned bank which usually manages currency
interventions, tends to increase its activity in December but it
has not sold more euros this month than in previous years, one
Warsaw-based dealer said.
"The market is pretty thin so it can have a big impact but I
can't see anything unusual," the dealer added.
CEE SNAP AT 1537
MARKETS SHOT CET
CURRENCIES
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
bid clos chan in
e ge 2016
Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0
crown => 200 325 05% 8%
Hungary <EURHUF 311. 311. +0. 1.17
forint => 0000 6500 21% %
Polish <EURPLN 4.41 4.42 +0. -3.4
zloty => 12 04 21% 7%
Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.52 +0. -0.0
leu => 00 12 03% 2%
Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.53 -0.0 1.41
kuna => 30 15 2% %
Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.6
dinar => 5200 6000 06% 6%
Note: calcula prev clos 1800
daily ted ious e at CET
change from
STOC
KS
Late Prev Dail Chan
st ious y ge
clos chan in
e ge 2016
Prague 917. 912. +0. -4.0
67 46 57% 4%
Budapest 3176 3164 +0. +32
6.37 6.38 38% .80%
Warsaw <.WIG20 1943 1924 +1. +4.
> .94 .67 00% 56%
Buchares 7016 7059 -0.6 +0.
t .07 .75 2% 17%
Ljubljan <.SBITO 701. 703. -0.3 +0.
a P> 46 89 5% 76%
Zagreb <.CRBEX 1970 1967 +0. +16
> .28 .12 16% .61%
Belgrade <.BELEX 716. 718. -0.2 +11
15> 91 38 0% .30%
Sofia <.SOFIX 573. 575. -0.4 +24
> 01 45 2% .32%
BOND
S
Yiel Yiel Spre Dail
d d ad y
(bid chan vs chan
) ge Bund ge
in
Czech spre
Republic ad
2-year <CZ2YT= -1.0 -0.0 -027 -8bp
RR> 55 64 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +03 -2bp
RR> 98 3 0bps s
<CZ10YT 0.49 -0.0 +02 -2bp
10-year =RR> 7 03 3bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT= 1.99 0.00 +27 -1bp
RR> 9 3 9bps s
5-year <PL5YT= 2.74 0.02 +32 +0b
RR> 2 4bps ps
<PL10YT 3.44 0.03 +31 +2b
10-year =RR> 2 9 7bps ps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inte
rban
k
Czech <CZKFRA 0.24 0.18 0.15 0
Rep ><PRIBO
R=>
Hungary <HUFFRA 0.36 0.39 0.47 0.39
><BUBOR
=>
Poland <PLNFRA 1.74 1.76 1.79 1.73
><WIBOR 5 5 5
=>
Note: are for
FRA ask
quotes prices
*****************************************
*********************
($1 = 299.6900 forints)
