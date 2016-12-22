* Czech 2-year bond yield near record low * Czech central bank still sees exit in mid-2017 * Polish bonds lag Hungary, but weather political standoff * Poland rejects new EU warning over rule of law (Adds Czech central bank decisions, interview with Polish ruling party head) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 22 Czech two-year government bond yields traded near record lows on Thursday as the central bank (CNB), after a policy meeting, reaffirmed plans to ditch its crown cap around mid-2017 following the extension of the European Central Bank's stimulus programme. Removing the crown's three-year-old ceiling on the weak side of 27 to the euro would be expected to fuel gains in the currency. That expectation has triggered heavy buying of Czech government debt and crown forwards, which have forced the central bank to boost foreign currency reserves via crown selling to 80 billion euros from 35 billion euros since 2013. CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said he saw no direct impact from this month's extension of the ECB's asset buying stimulus. Loose ECB policy could increase upward pressure on the crown, but a revival of inflation, which has been anaemic in Central Europe for years, could offset that. The CNB said inflation could rise to its 2 percent target in the third quarter of 2017. "Until (the cap's removal) speculative inflow could continue increasing, forcing the CNB into elevated interventions to prevent CZK appreciation," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note before the CNB comments, which had been widely expected. The two-year bond yield traded at -1.044 percent, down 4 basis points, near Wednesday's record lows and 26 basis points below the corresponding German Bund. Elsewhere in Central Europe and in the euro zone, bond yields mostly rose slightly. Hungarian yields were mixed but near record lows, supported by the central bank's loose policies including Tuesday's cut in the limit on 3-month deposits. Polish assets were little changed on Thursday. They have lagged their regional counterparts in recent weeks partly on political concerns, which have led to a standoff in Warsaw's parliament over the rule of law and a warning from the European Commission on Wednesday. The head of Poland's ruling party, in an interview with Reuters, dismissed an EU inquiry into the state of Polish democracy as "an absolute comedy". But the region's and the country's healthy economic growth prospects are keeping Polish assets relatively resilient as investors manage their positions ahead of the year-end. CEE SNAPS AT 1554 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.02 27.01 -0.02 -0.09 20 70 % % Hungary 310.7 310.5 -0.06 1.25% forint 500 650 % Polish 4.411 4.410 -0.03 -3.48 zloty 4 0 % % Romanian 4.528 4.516 -0.26 -0.21 leu 5 5 % % Croatian 7.531 7.532 +0.0 1.43% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.4 123.6 +0.1 -1.61 dinar 600 700 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2016 Prague 916.9 917.5 -0.06 -4.11 8 5 % % Budapest 31673 31765 -0.29 +32. .89 .30 % 41% Warsaw 1914. 1927. -0.70 +2.9 33 90 % 7% Bucharest 7006. 7022. -0.23 +0.0 33 57 % 3% Ljubljana 701.6 703.2 -0.22 +0.7 8 2 % 9% Zagreb 1982. 1984. -0.08 +17. 82 46 % 35% Belgrade <.BELEX15 720.5 722.2 -0.23 +11. > 3 0 % 87% Sofia 576.6 574.9 +0.3 +25. 4 2 0% 11% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.04 -0.03 -025b -3bps > 4 5 ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.22 -0.00 +027 -1bps > 8 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.475 -0.00 +021 -3bps R> 2 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.951 -0.01 +274 -1bps > 7 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.704 0.01 +320 +1bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.447 0.017 +318 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.39 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.8 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)