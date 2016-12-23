* Leu also sets one-month low vs forint, 6-week low vs zloty * Fiscal loosening is a trend in region, robust growth seen * Romanian budget bigger worry than elsewhere in CEE * CEE equities well outperform other emerging markets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 23 Romania's leu fell to a six-month-low against the euro and multi-week lows against Central European peers on Friday amid concerns that the next government in Bucharest will let the budget deficit rise. Expectations for economic growth at 3-4 percent in the region next year are buoying assets as investors are closing their books for the year. As central banks in the region have mostly run out of tools to stimulate their economies, governments have tended to increase spending. They are also striving to stop a steady loss of workers leaving for more prosperous countries in the west of the European Union. Romanian governments over the past two years have taken the lead on wage increases and tax cuts in the region, and the election held on Dec. 11 will return the Social Democrats, who launched that policy, to power. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he will appoint a prime minister-designate after Dec. 25. The fiscal stimulus is likely to help the Romanian economy grow by almost 5 percent this year, Nordea analyst Anders Svenden said in a Dec. 22 note. "And the next government is unlikely to be more responsible in terms of fiscal policy and hence risks have increased, also for the (leu)," he said. The leu touched a 6-month low against the euro, and traded at 4.5325 at 1025 GMT, weaker by 0.1 percent from Thursday. It also set a one-month low versus Hungary's forint , which gained 0.2 percent against the euro. Poland's zloty also strengthened against the euro and set a 6-week high against the leu. Romanian assets have underperformed in the past weeks even though both Hungary and Poland are loosening their budgets and Warsaw faces a political standoff with the opposition and tension with the European Commission over rule of law issues. Romania's 10-year bond yield, bid flat at 3.73 percent, is 60 basis points above its level seen before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election win last month boosted long-term global bond yields. In comparison, Poland's corresponding yield has risen less than 40 basis points, trading flat at 3.43 percent. Hungarian bonds have fully recovered, backed by a series of credit rating upgrades and the central bank's liquidity boosting measures. The region's good growth prospects and relative stability have helped its stocks firm in the past weeks, well outperforming the emerging market stock index, which has shed 7.5 percent since the U.S. elections. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1125 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.0220 27.0215 +0.00% -0.09% Hungary forint 310.0500 310.6300 +0.19% 1.48% Polish zloty 4.4135 4.4175 +0.09% -3.52% Romanian leu 4.5325 4.5270 -0.12% -0.30% Croatian kuna 7.5300 7.5315 +0.02% 1.45% Serbian dinar 123.4700 123.5900 +0.10% -1.62% Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800 CET change d from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 920.06 917.53 +0.28% -3.79% Budapest 31649.61 31700.85 -0.16% +32.31% Warsaw 1932.13 1943.73 -0.60% +3.93% Bucharest 7020.05 7021.91 -0.03% +0.22% Ljubljana 701.89 701.68 +0.03% +0.82% Zagreb 1989.27 1984.25 +0.25% +17.73% Belgrade <.BELEX15 714.69 720.53 -0.81% +10.96% > Sofia 575.74 576.44 -0.12% +24.92% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.941 0.103 -015bps +10bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.217 0.013 +029bps +2bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.476 0.002 +023bps +1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.96 0.008 +275bps +1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.713 -0.002 +322bps +1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.454 0.002 +320bps +1bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.38 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.755 1.8 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************************** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)