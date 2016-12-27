* Budapest stock index tests record high as MOL rises almost 3 pct * Croatia offered to buy MOL's INA stake after years of wrangling * Forint, zloty touch multi-week highs, Polish unit retreats * No sign of intervention in forint market -FX dealer By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 27 Shares in the oil and gas firm MOL pushed Budapest's equities index close to a record high on Tuesday after Croatia's government said it would buy MOL's stake in Croatia's INA. MOL shares were up by 2.7 percent by 1107 GMT, helping the index rise 0.8 percent. Most other stocks on the bourse and in Central Europe were treading water. Currencies and government bonds were mixed, with the forint touching a 5-week high against the euro. The Zagreb government said on Saturday it would buy out MOL's 49 percent stake in INA, in which the Hungarian firm holds management rights. INA shares surged by over 9 percent in Zagreb, on volume of more than double its 30-day daily average - although only 28 shares were traded as INA has only a small free float. MOL's turnover was around a quarter of its 30-day daily average volume, with business on the wider Budapest bourse very thin. "There are no institutional investors in the market between Christmas and the New Year and retail investors thought the news about the buyout offer is good," one Budapest-based stock trader said. MOL and Croatian governments have been wrangling over control of INA for years, hindering investments. The government has not disclosed details of its offer to buy MOL's stake. According to the market valuation, MOL's stake is worth some 16 billion kuna ($2.22 billion). Regional markets were otherwise quiet. The zloty hovered around the 4.4-to-the-euro line, quickly retreating from 6-week highs. But the forint traded at 5-week highs and remained firmer than the psychological barrier of 310 to the euro, even though the Hungarian central bank continued to boost liquidity in local markets last week through its one-week and one-month currency swaps. Market participants generally believe that the Hungarian central bank would prefer the currency to weaken past 310 to the euro. On the other hand, a firmer currency will reduce the forint value of foreign-currency state debt at year-end, helping the debt agency AKK as it tries to cut the debt-to-GDP ratio from about 75 percent at the end of last year. "(Forint) turnover is low and there has been no sign of intervention (from the state) so far," one currency dealer said. AKK has reduced the level of debt issues in the past weeks and even limited its repo operations, indicating that it wants a lower year-end debt level, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "Bonds are steady now ... A weakening is possible in January-February, when the state usually sells more debt," the trader said. CEE SNAPS AT 1052 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.10 50 85 1% % Hungary 308.8 309.3 +0.1 1.87% forint 500 650 7% Polish 4.400 4.398 -0.05 -3.23 zloty 0 0 % % Romanian 4.533 4.532 -0.02 -0.31 leu 0 3 % % Croatian 7.553 7.547 -0.08 1.14% kuna 0 0 % Serbian 123.2 123.4 +0.2 -1.41 dinar 100 800 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2016 Prague 918.9 916.7 +0.2 -3.91 2 5 4% % Budapest 31925 31638 +0.9 +33. .33 .81 1% 46% Warsaw 1931. 1933. -0.12 +3.8 34 60 % 8% Bucharest 7027. 7013. +0.2 +0.3 99 61 1% 4% Ljubljana 703.0 705.2 -0.31 +0.9 4 1 % 9% Zagreb 1995. 1991. +0.2 +18. 33 43 0% 09% Belgrade <.BELEX15 709.3 710.9 -0.21 +10. > 9 0 % 14% Sofia 578.3 580.3 -0.33 +25. 9 1 % 49% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.99 0.058 -019b +7bp > 4 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.21 0.015 +031 +3bp > 9 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.481 0.008 +026 +2bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.968 0 +277 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.72 0.001 +325 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.449 0 +323 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.21 0.24 0.12 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.38 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.77 1.81 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ ($1 = 7.2126 kuna) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague)