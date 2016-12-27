* Budapest stocks test record high as MOL rises almost 3 pct
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Dec 27 Shares of oil and gas firm MOL
pushed Budapest's equities index close to a
record high on Tuesday after Croatia's government offered to buy
MOL's stake in Croatia's INA.
MOL shares were up 2.4 percent by 1420 GMT, helping the
index rise 0.6 percent, while most other asset prices in Central
Europe were treading water.
Croatia said on Saturday it wanted to buy out MOL's 49
percent stake in INA, in which the Hungarian firm holds
management rights.
INA shares surged by over 9 percent in Zagreb in
thin trading.
"There are no institutional investors in the market between
Christmas and the New Year and retail investors thought the news
about the buyout offer is good," one Budapest-based stock trader
said.
MOL and Croatian governments have been wrangling over
control of INA for years, hindering investments.
The government has not disclosed details of its offer.
According to the market valuation, MOL's stake is worth some 16
billion kuna ($2.22 billion). MOL told national news agency MTI
it was open to talks about INA.
Elsewhere, the leu touched a 6-month low against
the euro amid continuing political uncertainty.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rejected the
election-winning Social Democrat Party's nominee for prime
minister Sevil Shhaideh, asking them to find someone else.
The forint traded at 5-week highs and remained
firmer than the psychological barrier of 310 to the euro,
although the Hungarian central bank continued to boost liquidity
in local markets last week through its one-week and one-month
currency swaps.
Market participants generally believe the Hungarian central
bank would prefer the currency to weaken past 310 to the euro.
On the other hand, a firmer currency will reduce the forint
value of foreign-currency state debt at year-end, helping the
debt agency AKK as it tries to cut the debt-to-GDP ratio from
about 75 percent at the end of last year.
"(Forint) turnover is low and there has been no sign of
intervention so far," one currency dealer said.
AKK has reduced the level of debt issues in the past weeks
and even limited its repo operations, indicating that it wants a
lower year-end debt level, one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
"Bonds are steady now ... A weakening is possible in
January-February, when the state usually sells more debt," the
trader said.
($1 = 7.2126 kuna)
