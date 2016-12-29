* Leu is near its weakest level since March 2014 * Romania moves closer to new government, budget still a worry * Croatian kuna hits 9-month low after central bank sells it By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 29 Romania's leu approached three-year lows against the euro on Thursday amid continuing uncertainty over fiscal policy under a leftist government that has yet to be set up. Other Central European currencies also eased. The forint and the zloty retreated from multi-week highs and Croatia's central bank has bought euros in the market to weaken the kuna. Romania's Social Democrat party (PSD), which won elections on Dec. 11, on Wednesday proposed former telecommunications minister Sorin Grindeanu, a veteran leftist, for prime minister. That is a significant move towards setting up a government, after the country's president ruled out PSD's earlier candidate, as Grindeanu has a good chance of winning approval, political commentators said. But the leu touched a new six-month low at 4.55 against the euro early on Thursday, approaching a two-year low beyond 4.56. At 0940 GMT, it traded at 4.5455, off by 0.1 percent from Wednesday's close. PSD's election victory has heightened uncertainty over Romania's ability to keep its budget deficit below the EU's ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, as their governing programme includes ambitious spending plans. Bucharest's main stock index firmed 0.2 percent, while other regional stock indices were mixed and rangebound in thin year-end trade. Bucharest has been a regional underperformer this year, rising only 0.6 percent from the end of 2015, while bourse indices in Sofia, Zagreb and Belgrade rose in double digits. Budapest, the region's 2016 winner, has gained 33.4 percent. Bids for Romanian government bond yields hovered around Wednesday's levels. The bonds underperformed Polish and mainly Hungarian peers in the past months, even though Poland also had its own spell of political worries earlier this month when government plans to curb media access to parliament sparked protests. Elsewhere in the region, the kuna touched a 9-month low. It eased 0.2 percent against the euro to 7.5695. The Croatian central bank said on Wednesday that it had bought 438.3 million euros ($456.8 million) from commercial banks at an average rate of 7.5647 kuna, intervening in an effort to weaken the local currency. Slovenia released the first December inflation figure in the region where consumer price indices often move in tandem. Its EU-standard annual inflation rate dropped to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent. Slovenia's two-year bond yield was bid lower by 3 basis points at -0.005 percent, while Poland's corresponding yield was flat at 1.96 percent. CEE SNAPS AT 1040 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.02 27.04 +0.0 -0.09 20 70 9% % Hungary 309.5 309.0 -0.16 1.64% forint 700 800 % Polish 4.411 4.405 -0.14 -3.48 zloty 5 4 % % Romanian 4.545 4.542 -0.08 -0.58 leu 5 0 % % Croatian 7.569 7.554 -0.20 0.92% kuna 5 5 % Serbian 123.2 123.3 +0.0 -1.43 dinar 300 100 6% % Note: daily calculated previ close 1800 change from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2016 Prague 919.7 923.5 -0.41 -3.83 5 4 % % Budapest 31907 32025 -0.37 +33. .89 .60 % 39% Warsaw 1940. 1932. +0.4 +4.3 46 75 0% 7% Bucharest 7043. 7029. +0.2 +0.5 92 38 1% 7% Ljubljana 705.8 708.2 -0.34 +1.3 0 1 % 9% Zagreb 1984. 1998. -0.69 +17. 97 86 % 48% Belgrade 712.0 714.6 -0.36 +10. 5 0 % 55% Sofia 586.5 585.5 +0.1 +27. 2 6 6% 26% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year -0.88 0.039 -008b +3bp ps s 5-year -0.23 0.003 +032 +1bp 1 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=RR 0.472 0.005 +030 +3bp > bps s Poland 2-year 1.975 -0.01 +278 -2bps 5 bps 5-year 2.751 -0.01 +331 -1bps 3 bps 10-year <PL10YT=RR 3.478 0.02 +331 +5bp > bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep <P 0.2 0.13 0.12 0 RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.37 0.4 0.48 0.38 UBOR=> Poland <W 1.75 1.77 1.795 1.73 IBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices *************************************************** *********** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Susan Thomas)