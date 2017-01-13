* Hungary's inflation highest since July 2013 * Bond yields rise as CPI ticks up across region * Crown cap exit speculation keeps Czech markets in frenzy (Adds poll on Czech crown cap exit date, Czech central bank interventions in January) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Government bond yields mostly rose in Central Europe on Friday as figures released in Hungary and Romania showed inflation rising across the region. Ultra-low Czech bond yields rebounded after robust buying amid speculation about a surge in the crown later this year, which some investors fear has been overdone. Hungary's annual inflation jumped to 1.8 percent in December. Romania's figure also rose. Although it remained negative at -0.5 percent, the new government is continuing to loosen the budget, which is expected to push up inflation. Romanian short-term government bond yields rose, with the 3-year paper bid at 1.7 percent, up 6 basis points. Romanian core inflation remained surprisingly subdued, ING analysts said in a note, but "the outlook for 2017 remains marked by uncertainties, mostly related to the fiscal outlook". Analysts said central banks in the region could keep their policies loose as inflation is still at the low end of their target ranges or below it. Hungary's central bank could soon drop its willingness to use non-conventional tools to ease policies further, "but we do not expect a tightening of conditions yet," Takarekbank analysts said in a note. The 2-year Czech bond yield rose 15 basis points to -1.12 percent, still 41 basis points below the corresponding safe-haven Bund yield. Czech markets have become a bonanza of speculation due to expectations that in the middle of 2017 the central bank will abandon its cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro for years, and the currency could surge. An overwhelming majority of analysts polled by Reuters on Friday saw the bank ending the cap as soon as the second quarter, a marked shift since Tuesday when more than half of those polled projected a later exit. The bank bought around 9 billion euros of foreign currency in the first 10 days of January to hold the crown back. "There was a bit of panic, especially on Wednesday. So volumes (so far this year) can be huge," one Prague-based dealer said. A huge amount of euro selling positions against the crown has accumulated, and is growing further, making hard to predict how the Czech currency will move later this year, ING analysts said in a note. "The price action on the (crown cap) exit day may therefore be tricky," they added. CEE SNAPS AT 1550 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 55 2% % Hungary 307.7 307.1 -0.17 0.36% forint 000 650 % Polish 4.378 4.376 -0.05 0.58% zloty 5 4 % Romanian 4.494 4.492 -0.03 0.91% leu 0 9 % Croatian 7.525 7.535 +0.1 0.40% kuna 0 5 4% Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.26 dinar 700 900 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 930.4 928.8 +0.1 +0.9 3 9 7% 6% Budapest 32905 32966 -0.19 +2.8 .06 .42 % 2% Warsaw 2014. 2022. -0.41 +3.4 58 95 % 2% Bucharest 7140. 7178. -0.53 +0.7 19 33 % 8% Ljubljana 735.8 741.4 -0.76 +2.5 1 6 % 4% Zagreb 2075. 2069. +0.3 +4.0 90 59 0% 6% Belgrade <.BELEX15 712.3 714.5 -0.30 -0.70 > 3 0 % % Sofia 602.2 607.3 -0.83 +2.7 7 3 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.11 0.149 -042b +14b > 9 ps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.34 -0.03 +011 -6bps > 6 4 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.326 -0.05 -003b -10bp R> 2 ps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.027 0.015 +273 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.923 0.059 +338 +4bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.646 0.073 +329 +3bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.17 0.11 0.11 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.38 0.46 0.55 0.3 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.795 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Roche)