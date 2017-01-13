* Hungary's inflation highest since July 2013
* Bond yields rise as CPI ticks up across region
* Crown cap exit speculation keeps Czech markets in frenzy
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Jan 13 Government bond yields mostly
rose in Central Europe on Friday as figures released in Hungary
and Romania showed inflation rising across the region.
Ultra-low Czech bond yields rebounded after robust buying
amid speculation about a surge in the crown later this
year, which some investors fear has been overdone.
Hungary's annual inflation jumped to 1.8 percent in
December.
Romania's figure also rose. Although it remained negative at
-0.5 percent, the new government is continuing to loosen the
budget, which is expected to push up inflation.
Romanian short-term government bond yields rose, with the
3-year paper bid at 1.7 percent, up 6 basis points.
Romanian core inflation remained surprisingly subdued, ING
analysts said in a note, but "the outlook for 2017 remains
marked by uncertainties, mostly related to the fiscal outlook".
Analysts said central banks in the region could keep their
policies loose as inflation is still at the low end of their
target ranges or below it.
Hungary's central bank could soon drop its willingness to
use non-conventional tools to ease policies further, "but we do
not expect a tightening of conditions yet," Takarekbank analysts
said in a note.
The 2-year Czech bond yield rose 15 basis points to -1.12
percent, still 41 basis points below the corresponding
safe-haven Bund yield.
Czech markets have become a bonanza of speculation due to
expectations that in the middle of 2017 the central bank will
abandon its cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against
the euro for years, and the currency could surge.
An overwhelming majority of analysts polled by Reuters on
Friday saw the bank ending the cap as soon as the second
quarter, a marked shift since Tuesday when more than half of
those polled projected a later exit.
The bank bought around 9 billion euros of foreign currency
in the first 10 days of January to hold the crown back.
"There was a bit of panic, especially on Wednesday. So
volumes (so far this year) can be huge," one Prague-based dealer
said.
A huge amount of euro selling positions against the crown
has accumulated, and is growing further, making hard to predict
how the Czech currency will move later this year, ING analysts
said in a note.
"The price action on the (crown cap) exit day may therefore
be tricky," they added.
CEE SNAPS AT 1550
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 55 2% %
Hungary 307.7 307.1 -0.17 0.36%
forint 000 650 %
Polish 4.378 4.376 -0.05 0.58%
zloty 5 4 %
Romanian 4.494 4.492 -0.03 0.91%
leu 0 9 %
Croatian 7.525 7.535 +0.1 0.40%
kuna 0 5 4%
Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.1 -0.26
dinar 700 900 0% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 930.4 928.8 +0.1 +0.9
3 9 7% 6%
Budapest 32905 32966 -0.19 +2.8
.06 .42 % 2%
Warsaw 2014. 2022. -0.41 +3.4
58 95 % 2%
Bucharest 7140. 7178. -0.53 +0.7
19 33 % 8%
Ljubljana 735.8 741.4 -0.76 +2.5
1 6 % 4%
Zagreb 2075. 2069. +0.3 +4.0
90 59 0% 6%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 712.3 714.5 -0.30 -0.70
> 3 0 % %
Sofia 602.2 607.3 -0.83 +2.7
7 3 % 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.11 0.149 -042b +14b
> 9 ps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.34 -0.03 +011 -6bps
> 6 4 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.326 -0.05 -003b -10bp
R> 2 ps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.027 0.015 +273 +1bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.923 0.059 +338 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.646 0.073 +329 +3bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.17 0.11 0.11 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.38 0.46 0.55 0.3
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.795 1.87 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Roche)