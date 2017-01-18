* Czech central banker rules out Swiss-style FX cap exit * Czech 2-year bond yield rises further off record low * Polish wages data may surprise on the downside-analysts By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 18 Czech two-year government bond yields climbed further off record lows on Wednesday as a central banker said investors were wrong to expect an early lifting of the cap on the crown currency. The central bank (CNB) introduced the cap in late 2013 to fight deflation risks by keeping the crown weaker than 27 against the euro. CNB board member Lubomir Lizal said the bank still expected to abandon the ceiling around mid-2017, but investors were wrong to speculate on an early move akin to the Swiss central bank's shock withdrawal of its cap on the franc two years ago. Lizal also told a conference in Vienna the market was "completely overbought" on the crown. The CNB has bought billions of euros in the market this month to keep the crown below the cap. The bid yield on 2-year Czech government bonds had risen by 7 basis points (bps) to -1.008 percent by 1022 GMT, climbing off the record low of -1.247 percent hit a week ago, but still 29 bps below the corresponding safe-haven Bund yield. But investors still expect flows into crowns to continue as the time for the lifting of the cap approaches. "We believe that the inflow into korunas (crowns) may again grow significantly in late March...," KBC analysts said in a note. "As a result, forward exchange rates may theoretically slide even deeper below CZK 27.00 per EUR," they added. In six-month forwards, the crown traded at an implied rate of 26.703, almost flat from Tuesday and off last week's 3-year highs for the crown of 26.584. Central European currencies were mixed against the euro, with the forint and the zloty easing 0.1 and 0.25 percent respectively, while the leu firmed 0.1 percent. Poland is due to release December employment and corporate sector wages figures at 1300 GMT. "We expect a strong surprise to the downside (in wage growth) due to a lack of bonuses in the mining sector," ING BSK analysts said in a note, adding this was likely to push Polish government bond yields slightly lower and weaken the zloty. While Polish bonds were flat, Romanian government bonds firmed slightly, with the yield on the 10-year paper bid at 3.43 percent, down 8 basis points. "However, given domestic fiscal uncertainties, tighter 10Y spreads versus Bunds/peers as of late and an expected CPI increase during 2017, the buying interest might prove short-lived," ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1122 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06 20 45 1% % Hungary 308.0 307.3 -0.25 0.25% forint 600 000 % Polish 4.376 4.372 -0.09 0.64% zloty 0 1 % Romanian 4.500 4.503 +0.0 0.78% leu 0 4 7% Croatian 7.533 7.529 -0.04 0.29% kuna 0 8 % Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.33 dinar 600 600 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 923.4 923.2 +0.0 +0.1 0 7 1% 9% Budapest 32808 32782 +0.0 +2.5 .33 .26 8% 2% Warsaw 2015. 2015. +0.0 +3.4 45 28 1% 7% Bucharest 7171. 7162. +0.1 +1.2 99 29 4% 3% Ljubljana 734.4 732.9 +0.2 +2.3 5 8 0% 5% Zagreb 2073. 2078. -0.24 +3.9 61 59 % 5% Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.7 715.2 +0.3 +0.0 > 6 1 6% 5% Sofia 605.2 606.4 -0.20 +3.2 6 6 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -1.00 0.066 -028b +6bp > 8 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.35 -0.01 +013 -3bps > 9 4 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.366 0.016 +003 -1bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.012 -0.00 +274 -1bps > 9 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.917 0.013 +340 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.64 0.016 +331 -1bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.17 0.13 0.12 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.34 0.42 0.52 0.3 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter)