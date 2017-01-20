* Forint, leu ease a shade, activity low as Trump will be
sworn in
* Hungarian wages in biggest jump in 5 years
* Budapest leads stocks rise, its index is near record highs
By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 20 Central Europe's main
currencies traded marginally weaker or flat on Friday ahead of
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as investors awaited
clearer signals on his future policy direction.
The forint and the leu eased less than
0.1 percent against the euro by 0925 GMT and the zloty
was steady.
"It's rather unlikely that investors, who are used to the
chaotic rhetoric of the new president, would take a definite
position on his legislative proposals as early as today," mBank
said in a note.
"The zloty's strength or weakness will depend to a large
extent on risk appetite after the president's speech."
The region's healthy economic fundamentals helped support
its shares and bonds.
Budapest led a moderate rise in equities after robust wages
figures from Hungary after data showed gross wages surged 8.2
percent in annual terms in December, the strongest rise in five
years.
Polish December industrial output and retail sales growth
figures released on Thursday beat expectations, signalling that
the region's flagship economy may have started to emerge from a
slowdown.
"In the next months, a (regional) labour shortage, a hike in
the (Hungarian) minimum wage and the general wage pressure
forced by that, may lead to an even more dynamic wage increase,
above-10-percent," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note.
Budapest's main equities index rose 0.6 percent,
while Western Europe's main stock indices were treading water.
Hungarian government bonds were steady after Thursday's
auctions drew robust demand.
"Investors watch the Fed interest rate outlook, though Fed
rate hikes have not affected us seriously so far," one
Budapest-based trader said.
"It is more important if there is any change in the
Hungarian central bank's dovish attitude which has steepened the
yield curve."
The bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday and all this year.
It may abandon its liquidity boosting policies in local
markets in the second half of 2017 as inflation is rising in the
region, partly due to surging wages and government spending,
some analysts in a Reuters poll said earlier this week.
Romanian government bonds also attracted healthy demand at
an auction on Thursday. Yields mostly rose on Friday ahead of
Trump's inauguration.
"Also, in the evening, in afterhours, Fitch will publish its
latest review on Romanian sovereign debt. Though we do not
expect any changes, we should see some words of caution from the
rating agency regarding the fiscal outlook," Bucharest-based ING
analysts said in a note.
CEE SNAPS AT 1025
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06
30 35 0% %
Hungary 308.6 308.4 -0.04 0.07%
forint 000 750 %
Polish 4.366 4.366 +0.0 0.86%
zloty 5 6 0%
Romanian 4.498 4.495 -0.07 0.81%
leu 5 5 %
Croatian 7.512 7.518 +0.0 0.57%
kuna 0 5 9%
Serbian 123.8 124.0 +0.1 -0.40
dinar 500 300 5% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 932.6 928.7 +0.4 +1.2
5 1 2% 0%
Budapest 32904 32709 +0.6 +2.8
.58 .08 0% 2%
Warsaw 2021. 2015. +0.3 +3.7
71 47 1% 9%
Bucharest 7264. 7223. +0.5 +2.5
36 69 6% 3%
Ljubljana 739.2 740.7 -0.20 +3.0
6 3 % 2%
Zagreb 2089. 2083. +0.2 +4.7
94 84 9% 7%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 705.2 711.8 -0.93 -1.69
> 4 5 % %
Sofia 604.7 605.0 -0.06 +3.1
0 9 % 2%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.75 0 -006b -1bps
> 2 ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.26 -0.00 +018 -1bps
> 3 2 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.441 0 +005 -1bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.007 -0.00 +270 -2bps
> 3 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.962 0.01 +341 +0bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.705 0.023 +332 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.19 0.17 0.17 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.32 0.41 0.51 0.29
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.815 1.89 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)