* Markets mixed, investors cautious over Trump's policies
* Bonds ease, currencies mixed, stocks rise
* Romania to finish 2017 budget draft soon, deficit a
concern
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 Central European
government bonds fell on Thursday, with Romania's new government
expected to introduce a draft 2017 budget that might increase
its deficit and trigger sanctions from the European Union.
The finance ministry released a budget framework on Monday
that it said would keep the government's deficit below the EU's
3 percent ceiling. But economists have warned that looser fiscal
policy may cause it to exceed the EU limit. A draft
budget will be ready on Friday, the government said.
On Thursday, Romania's 10-year debt was bid at 3.63 percent
in the secondary market, up 4 basis points. Later on Thursday,
Romania will auction new 10-year bonds.
The leu was flat at 4.4985 versus the euro at 0943
GMT.
Regional assets were mixed amid uncertainty over the impact
on the global economy and markets of U.S. President Donald
Trump's policies. Government bonds in the region tracked a slide
by U.S. and euro zone debt.
Regional stocks rose slightly after U.S. shares gained on
optimism over Trump's plans for domestic economic stimulus.
The forint touched a four-week low and traded at
310.70. The Hungarian currency weakened this week as the central
bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday,
despite a rise in inflation across the region.
The zloty touched a 2 1/2-month high against the
euro and at 0943 GMT traded at 4.3534, up 0.2 percent.
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday
the bank may leave interest rates unchanged throughout 2018 if
economic growth does not accelerate.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield has risen by 13 basis
points since Tuesday to 3.81 percent. Its 2-year yield increased
by 7 basis points to 2.01 percent.
Traders and analysts said rising yields for global debt
rather than a dovish central bank outlook lifted Polish yields.
"Glapinski comments ... don't have much impact on short-term
bonds. Longer-term bonds were under the influence of
(foreign)markets," Millennium bank analysts said in a note.
CEE SNAPS AT 1043
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 10 0% %
Hungary 310.7 309.9 -0.25 -0.61
forint 000 150 % %
Polish 4.353 4.360 +0.1 1.16%
zloty 4 9 7%
Romanian 4.498 4.499 +0.0 0.81%
leu 5 8 3%
Croatian 7.490 7.496 +0.0 0.87%
kuna 0 5 9%
Serbian 123.8 123.8 +0.0 -0.39
dinar 300 900 5% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 944.5 938.1 +0.6 +2.4
6 6 8% 9%
Budapest 32878 32807 +0.2 +2.7
.49 .71 2% 4%
Warsaw 2086. 2079. +0.3 +7.1
31 15 4% 0%
Bucharest 7423. 7385. +0.5 +4.7
27 98 0% 7%
Ljubljana 740.3 738.8 +0.2 +3.1
5 2 1% 7%
Zagreb 2095. 2087. +0.3 +5.0
76 78 8% 6%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 696.3 698.1 -0.26 -2.93
> 7 9 % %
Sofia 611.7 611.3 +0.0 +4.3
8 3 7% 2%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.70 0.003 -006b +0bp
> 4 ps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.16 -0.04 +019 -6bps
> 2 5 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.487 0.005 -001b -2bps
R> ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.051 0.034 +270 +3bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.02 0.034 +337 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.82 0.036 +333 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.24 0.21 0.22 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.29 0.39 0.49 0.26
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.81 1.89 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)