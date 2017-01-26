* Markets mixed, investors cautious over Trump's policies * Bonds ease, currencies mixed, stocks rise * Romania to finish 2017 budget draft soon, deficit a concern By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 Central European government bonds fell on Thursday, with Romania's new government expected to introduce a draft 2017 budget that might increase its deficit and trigger sanctions from the European Union. The finance ministry released a budget framework on Monday that it said would keep the government's deficit below the EU's 3 percent ceiling. But economists have warned that looser fiscal policy may cause it to exceed the EU limit. A draft budget will be ready on Friday, the government said. On Thursday, Romania's 10-year debt was bid at 3.63 percent in the secondary market, up 4 basis points. Later on Thursday, Romania will auction new 10-year bonds. The leu was flat at 4.4985 versus the euro at 0943 GMT. Regional assets were mixed amid uncertainty over the impact on the global economy and markets of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Government bonds in the region tracked a slide by U.S. and euro zone debt. Regional stocks rose slightly after U.S. shares gained on optimism over Trump's plans for domestic economic stimulus. The forint touched a four-week low and traded at 310.70. The Hungarian currency weakened this week as the central bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday, despite a rise in inflation across the region. The zloty touched a 2 1/2-month high against the euro and at 0943 GMT traded at 4.3534, up 0.2 percent. Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday the bank may leave interest rates unchanged throughout 2018 if economic growth does not accelerate. Poland's 10-year government bond yield has risen by 13 basis points since Tuesday to 3.81 percent. Its 2-year yield increased by 7 basis points to 2.01 percent. Traders and analysts said rising yields for global debt rather than a dovish central bank outlook lifted Polish yields. "Glapinski comments ... don't have much impact on short-term bonds. Longer-term bonds were under the influence of (foreign)markets," Millennium bank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1043 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 10 0% % Hungary 310.7 309.9 -0.25 -0.61 forint 000 150 % % Polish 4.353 4.360 +0.1 1.16% zloty 4 9 7% Romanian 4.498 4.499 +0.0 0.81% leu 5 8 3% Croatian 7.490 7.496 +0.0 0.87% kuna 0 5 9% Serbian 123.8 123.8 +0.0 -0.39 dinar 300 900 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 944.5 938.1 +0.6 +2.4 6 6 8% 9% Budapest 32878 32807 +0.2 +2.7 .49 .71 2% 4% Warsaw 2086. 2079. +0.3 +7.1 31 15 4% 0% Bucharest 7423. 7385. +0.5 +4.7 27 98 0% 7% Ljubljana 740.3 738.8 +0.2 +3.1 5 2 1% 7% Zagreb 2095. 2087. +0.3 +5.0 76 78 8% 6% Belgrade <.BELEX15 696.3 698.1 -0.26 -2.93 > 7 9 % % Sofia 611.7 611.3 +0.0 +4.3 8 3 7% 2% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.70 0.003 -006b +0bp > 4 ps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.16 -0.04 +019 -6bps > 2 5 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.487 0.005 -001b -2bps R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.051 0.034 +270 +3bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.02 0.034 +337 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.82 0.036 +333 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.24 0.21 0.22 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.39 0.49 0.26 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.81 1.89 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)