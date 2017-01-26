* Polish stocks highest since PiS won elections in 2015
* Dovish Hungarian central bank guidance weighs on forint
* Romania cuts auction as bonds track slide in euro zone, US
(Recasts with surge of Polish stocks and zloty, Romanian bond
auction)
By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 The Polish zloty hit
multi-month highs against the euro and the forint on Thursday as
a global rally in stocks helped Warsaw's blue-chip index
surge to a 15-month high.
The index, extending Wednesday's gains, reached its highest
levels since the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) won
elections in Poland. Since coming to power, the PiS had unnerved
investors with measures affecting the banking sector that will
increase lenders' costs.
Stocks in emerging markets hit a three-month high
after U.S. equities rallied on hopes new U.S. President Donald
Trump will follow through on pledges to stimulate the economy.
Central European bonds also tracked rises in government bond
yields globally.
Buying of Polish shares by foreigners lifted the zloty
. It touched 2 and-1/2-month highs against the euro and
was trading 0.4 percent firmer at 4.3447 against the euro at
1443 GMT.
The Hungarian forint weakened 0.4 percent against
the euro, and traded at a 3-and-1/2-month low against the zloty
.
Dealers said they did not see direct trading in the
zloty/forint cross which would mean capital transfers from
Hungary to Poland.
"The only explanation for the zloty appreciating and bond
yields rising is that the currency is following rises in the
Polish bourse, and investors are moving their capital from the
bond market to stocks," one Warsaw-based dealer said.
The forint hit 2017 lows against the euro after the central
bank retained its dovish policy bias at a meeting on Tuesday,
despite a rise in inflation across the region.
That was slightly surprising, Credit Agricole analyst
Guillaume Tresca said in a note.
"The zloty was not really liked by investors, and now there
is some rotation between Hungary and Poland," he said. "In terms
of relative value I am more positive on the zloty than the HUF
(forint) in the short term."
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski also surprised
on Wednesday by saying that the bank may leave interest rates
unchanged throughout 2018 if economic growth does not
accelerate.
However, the bank said in the minutes of its latest
rate-setting meeting on Thursday that the economy should
accelerate this year.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points
to 3.82 percent, while Hungary's corresponding yield dropped 2
basis points to 3.47 percent.
Romania sold half the planned amount of 10-year bonds at an
auction, with the average yield set at 3.96 percent, higher than
about 3.9 percent forecast by ING analysts in a note.
CEE SNAPS AT 1543 CET
MARKETS HOT
CURRENCIES
Lates Previous Daily Chang
t e
bid close change in
2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.0210 +0.00 -0.05
00 % %
Hungary 311.0 309.9150 -0.35% -0.70
forint 100 %
Polish 4.344 4.3609 +0.37 1.36%
zloty 7 %
Romanian 4.497 4.4998 +0.06 0.85%
leu 0 %
Croatian 7.480 7.4965 +0.22 1.00%
kuna 0 %
Serbian 123.8 123.8900 +0.02 -0.42
dinar 700 % %
Note: daily calculate previ close at 1800
change d from ous CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previous Daily Chang
t e
close change in
2017
Prague 939.5 938.16 +0.15 +1.9
9 % 5%
Budapest 32855 32807.71 +0.15 +2.6
.65 % 6%
Warsaw 2092. 2079.15 +0.64 +7.4
56 % 3%
Bucharest 7403. 7385.98 +0.23 +4.4
22 % 9%
Ljubljana 740.1 738.82 +0.17 +3.1
1 % 4%
Zagreb 2107. 2087.78 +0.94 +5.6
44 % 4%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 697.2 698.19 -0.14% -2.81
> 3 %
Sofia 611.6 611.33 +0.05 +4.3
6 % 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs chang
Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.79 -0.086 -015bp -9bps
> 4 s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.17 -0.056 +020b -5bps
> 4 ps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.446 -0.036 -002bp -4bps
R> s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.99 -0.027 +264b -3bps
> ps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.007 0.023 +338b +3bp
> ps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.851 0.039 +338b +4bp
R> ps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.27 0.35 0.46 0.25
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.89 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
******************************************************
********
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Susan Fenton)