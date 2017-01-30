* Stocks fall on Trump travel restrictions
* Romania delays 2017 budget again
* Czech crown may strengthen further
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 30 Central European
assets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's bans
on travel to the United States weakened risk appetite throughout
global markets.
The forint and the zloty eased 0.1
percent against the euro by 0922 GMT.
Budapest led losses in equities, with its main index
shedding 0.5 percent. It remains near record highs hit earlier
this month. The Warsaw and Bucharest indices
also fell but stayed close to their highest levels since 2015.
Government bond yields also climbed, tracking a rise in
Bunds after January figures indicated a pick-up in German
inflation.
The yield on Polish 10-year government bonds rose 2 basis
points to 3.82 percent, near their highest level since May 2014.
"The environment for the bond market is poor. On the one
hand, inflation is growing, on the other hand, PMIs suggest a
nearly worldwide economic growth," said Konrad Augustynski, head
of bond trading at TFI PZU, according to the business newspaper
Parkiet.
The yield on Romanian three-year debt rose 6 basis points
amid uncertainty over Romania's 2017 budget. On Friday, the
government delayed approving public spending plans for 2017 for
the second time in three days.
Without additional measures, it is unlikely the government
can keep its deficit below the European Union's ceiling, 3
percent of gross domestic product, analysts said.
Such measures "could focus on improving revenues via some
tax hikes which would likely not target consumers ... and/or
significantly lowering capex expenditures from already subdued
levels," ING analysts said in a note.
Czech bonds bucked the regional trend. Their ultra-low
yields dropped further, with two-year bonds trading at -0.856
percent, below the corresponding Bund yield.
Demand for Czech assets has been buoyed by expectations the
crown will gain after the central bank ends its policy
of keeping the currency's value weaker than 27 crowns to the
euro. The policy is likely to end this year.
The crown may gain again after PMI economic activity data
are released in Europe on Wednesday and the Czech central bank's
meeting on Thursday, analysts said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1022
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.06
30 20 0% %
Hungary 311.4 311.2 -0.05 -0.84
forint 300 850 % %
Polish 4.333 4.330 -0.07 1.62%
zloty 5 4 %
Romanian 4.504 4.504 +0.0 0.69%
leu 1 2 0%
Croatian 7.473 7.481 +0.1 1.10%
kuna 0 5 1%
Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.40
dinar 500 800 0% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 937.5 936.8 +0.0 +1.7
9 9 7% 3%
Budapest 32559 32714 -0.47 +1.7
.37 .58 % 4%
Warsaw 2076. 2084. -0.37 +6.5
31 05 % 9%
Bucharest 7488. 7495. -0.10 +5.6
21 74 % 9%
Ljubljana 741.7 744.3 -0.35 +3.3
2 6 % 6%
Zagreb 2113. 2108. +0.2 +5.9
69 89 3% 6%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 697.3 696.4 +0.1 -2.80
> 0 2 3% %
Sofia 609.6 610.1 -0.07 +3.9
9 0 % 7%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.85 -0.06 -021b -7bps
> 6 3 ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.20 -0.05 +015 -7bps
> 5 2 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.447 -0.01 -004b -4bps
R> 4 ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.008 0.009 +266 +0bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.021 0.034 +337 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.838 0.022 +335 -1bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.31 0.39 0.47 0.25
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.81 1.89 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw, editing by
Larry King)