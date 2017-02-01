* Romanian assets slide after protests against government
decree
* Bucharest government retreats from anti-corruption reforms
* Czech, Hungarian, Polish PMIs show economic pick-up
* Poland leads stocks rise, Bucharest equities fall
(Adds Romanian no-confidence motion, surge of Polish bank
stocks, Czech analyst poll)
By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Feb 1 The Romanian leu fell
on Wednesday to a 7-month low against the euro after street
protests erupted over a government decree to ease
anti-corruption rules, while strong manufacturing indices buoyed
other Central European assets.
The leu sank 1.2 percent to 4.554 by 1438 GMT.
Thousands protested in Bucharest in freezing cold on Tuesday
night after the new leftist government decriminalized a number
of corruption offences in an emergency decree which took effect
immediately.
The plan for a retreat from anti-graft reforms, and a
previous delay in drafting the 2017 budget, have unnerved
Romanian markets in the past weeks.
The budget was approved on Tuesday but many analysts doubt
that the deficit can be held below the European Union's ceiling
of 3 percent of economic output. Looser anti-corruption rules
increase risks.
"The leu is weaker and longer-term debt yields have jumped
in reaction to the emergency decree and the ensuing protests," a
Bucharest trader said.
The yield on 10-year Romanian bonds reached a 6-month high,
bid at 3.96 percent, up 16 basis points.
Romania's centrist opposition said it would file a
no-confidence motion against the four-week-old government.
The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty
were steady, after better-than-expected Purchasing
Managers' Indices published in Hungary, Poland and the Czech
Republic showed a pick-up in economic activity.
The main indices of the region's biggest bourses rose,
except for Bucharest which shed 0.5 percent. Warsaw
spearheaded the gains, rising 1.6 percent.
Bank stocks led the rise, with PKO gaining 2.1
percent, BZW 3.6 percent and mBank 4 percent.
"After weak GDP data yesterday, solid PMI may be seen as a
signal of some improvement in the economy," said Pawel Bartczak,
equity trader at BZ WBK.
The PMI rise would normally lift regional currencies, but
the global environment abounds in risks at present, a
Budapest-based dealer said.
The dollar suffered its worst January in three decades after
new U.S. President Donald Trump complained that every "other
country lives on devaluation"
The risks weighing on regional currencies also include this
week's Fed and ECB meetings and renewed fighting in eastern
Ukraine's separatist conflict.
Despite a strong Czech PMI at 55.7, the crown eased to a
one-week low in its implied euro exchange rate in 6-month
forward deals.
The crown was heavily bought early this month due to
speculation that it could surge once the central bank (CNB)
removes its cap, which has kept the spot euro rate
weaker than 27 since 2013.
The CNB, which will meet on Thursday, is expected to abandon
the cap in the second quarter of 2017, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Wednesday.
CEE SNAPS AT 1538
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 45 2% %
Hungary 310.0 310.1 +0.0 -0.38
forint 000 300 4% %
Polish 4.321 4.321 +0.0 1.91%
zloty 5 9 1%
Romanian 4.554 4.500 -1.18 -0.42
leu 0 3 % %
Croatian 7.467 7.474 +0.0 1.17%
kuna 5 0 9%
Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.46
dinar 200 200 8% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 938.6 932.4 +0.6 +1.8
8 6 7% 5%
Budapest 32538 32481 +0.1 +1.6
.04 .29 7% 7%
Warsaw 2089. 2056. +1.5 +7.2
06 83 7% 5%
Bucharest 7500. 7517. -0.23 +5.8
86 85 % 7%
Ljubljana 744.0 741.1 +0.4 +3.6
9 6 0% 9%
Zagreb 2147. 2142. +0.2 +7.6
87 69 4% 7%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 700.8 699.0 +0.2 -2.30
> 8 1 7% %
Sofia 594.2 602.2 -1.33 +1.3
9 8 % 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.68 -0.02 +001 -2bps
> 9 7 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.12 0.017 +027 +1bp
> 1 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.458 -0.00 -001b -4bps
R> 2 ps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.209 0.027 +291 +4bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.189 0.002 +358 +0bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.873 -0.00 +340 -4bps
R> 9 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.25 0.23 0.23 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.325 0.425 0.53 0.25
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.82 1.895 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)