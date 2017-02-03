* Recovering economy boosts kuna, dealers watch central bank
* Zloty touches new 2-month high, stocks firm
* Price moves muted as investors await U.S. payroll data
* Romanian assets off lows but edgy due to political turmoil
By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Feb 3 Croatia's kuna, buoyed by
an improving economy, set its firmest level in over 4 years
against the euro on Friday, while central European currencies
were mixed.
The region's assets got support in recent days from the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank as neither of the
banks signaled tighter than expected policies.
The kuna, which like the zloty gradually gained
ground in the past weeks, was the strongest since October 2012
at 7.436 on Friday. Dealers said the central bank may intervene
in the market any time to stem the rally.
Croatia, which enjoys a robust tourism sector, has current
account surpluses. Inflation, near zero, has not been a worry so
far and the economy is also on an upswing.
The Croatian economy returned to growth last year after a
weak decade. Retail sales data published on Thursday showed a
robust 5.9 percent annual rise.
The equities indices of Warsaw and the much smaller
Zagreb bourse have been the region's top gainers this
year, with 6.4 percent and 8.5 percent rise, respectively. On
Friday the Zagreb index was the highest since August 2011.
The Croatian government also opened books on Friday for
domestic bond issues, one of the lead arrangers said, to
refinance a 5.5-billion-kuna ($800-million) 10-year bond,
maturing on Feb. 8.
Elsewhere in the region, investors were on the sidelines,
awaiting more economic data from the United States.
"Investors are cautious now ahead of the U.S. non-farm
payroll figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
Those figures are due at 1330 GMT.
Hungarian and Polish bond yields rose 1-2 basis points.
The forint was a tad weaker against the euro at
0936 GMT after data showing disappointing 3.2 percent annual
rise in retail sales in December. The zloty set a new
2-month high at 4.299.
Romanian assets were off lows hit after a decree passed on
Tuesday triggered massive street protests against corruption
this week, which are likely to continue, and cracks in the
one-month-old government.
While inflation in Croatia is still hovering near zero, it
has rebounded in other countries of the region.
Czech inflation has reached the central bank's target in
December. If the January data due on Feb. 10 are high, that may
refuel speculation that the bank could soon abandon its cap at
27 against the euro soon.
The crown's exchange rate implied in six-month forward deals
indicated that recent comments from the central
bank - including after Thursday's meeting - have tamed
speculation for early exit from the cap and a crown surge.
The implied rate reached a 4-week low on Friday at 26.869
after the bank released its new inflation report.
CEE SNAPS AT 1036
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05
10 05 4% %
Hungary 309.4 309.3 -0.03 -0.19
forint 000 050 % %
Polish 4.300 4.314 +0.3 2.40%
zloty 8 5 2%
Romanian 4.515 4.520 +0.1 0.44%
leu 0 7 3%
Croatian 7.436 7.440 +0.0 1.60%
kuna 0 5 6%
Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.1 -0.48
dinar 400 600 0% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 943.3 940.9 +0.2 +2.3
5 1 6% 6%
Budapest 32640 32575 +0.2 +1.9
.27 .16 0% 9%
Warsaw 2071. 2065. +0.3 +6.3
58 14 1% 5%
Bucharest 7499. 7473. +0.3 +5.8
05 61 4% 4%
Ljubljana 744.0 741.1 +0.4 +3.6
9 6 0% 9%
Zagreb 2164. 2147. +0.7 +8.5
80 92 9% 2%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 699.1 704.6 -0.78 -2.54
> 6 3 % %
Sofia 605.5 598.0 +1.2 +3.2
0 0 5% 5%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.70 -0.03 +001 -5bps
> 7 9 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.08 -0.01 +023 -2bps
> 9 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.456 -0.01 +001 -3bps
R> 4 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.186 0.017 +291 +0bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.135 0.053 +346 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.811 0.001 +337 -1bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.24 0.22 0.23 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.39 0.5 0.6 0.25
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.765 1.805 1.885 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas in
Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)