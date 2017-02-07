* Leu recovers, fundamentals offset political uncertainty
* Romanian politics will remain shaky
* Czech, Hungarian industrial output data below forecasts
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 7 The leu extended its recovery on
Tuesday after its sharp fall during mass protests last week,
outperforming other Central European currencies as Romania's
healthy growth outlook offset uncertainty surrounding public
calls for the government to quit.
The leu strengthened 0.3 percent to 4.4919 against
the euro as the Romanian central bank kept its interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday. Most analysts expect interest rates to
start to rise around the end of 2017.
Elsewhere, Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty
firmed marginally.
The Romanian currency hit 7-month lows at 4.554 last week
after a government decree to decriminalize some graft offences
unleashed the biggest mass protests since the collapse of
Communism in 1989.
It rebounded after the decree was repealed on Sunday, but
smaller protests against the one-month-old leftist government
persist. While its majority in parliament is expected to help it
survive a no-confidence vote on Wednesday, the president piled
pressure on his prime minister with a stinging attack.
"The government continues to push its limits," Raiffeisen
analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
Analysts said forecasts of robust economic growth, seen near
4 percent this year, was supporting the leu, analysts said.
"Economic growth is fundamentally strong and the budget is
loose," said Gabor Dunai, analyst of OTP Bank.
"That is expected to accelerate inflation and if that is
true, the central bank could start to normalize (lift) interest
rates later this year," he said.
Analysts said central Europe's strong growth outlook and
relatively high yields has so far shielded its assets from the
market jitters rippling through markets ahead of unpredictable
elections in France, Germany and perhaps Italy.
A Reuters poll published on Tuesday showed the Czech crown
could surge almost five percent against the euro in the next 12
months, well outperforming Central European peers, as the
central bank is seen removing its cap on the crown's value.
"There are big political risks both in America and the euro
zone right now and relative to that (Central Europe) looks quite
stable now," said Erste analyst Gergely Urmossy, referring to
upcoming elections in France and Germany.
Separately, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to
Warsaw on Tuesday has raised hopes of a thaw in relations, amid
signs Poland's conservative rulers are keen to repair the
co-operation essential for European Union (EU) attempts to
handle economic and political problems ahead.
Hungarian and Czech December industrial output figures were
below expectation, but analysts said output could still pick up
across the region this year.
In light of a plunge in industrial output in Germany, the
region's biggest export market, Hungary's 0.5 percent annual
decline "can be regarded as a positive surprise", said ING
analyst Peter Virovacz in a note.
One Budapest-based trader said regional currencies may also
benefit from the closing of some selling positions opened in the
past weeks due to expectations for a surge of the dollar.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Richard Lough)