* Zloty off multi-month highs vs euro, forint * Polish central bank holds rates, says wait and see * Romanian government survives no-confidence vote * Leu trades near 4-month highs vs euro (Adds Romanian no-confidence vote, Polish central bank decision) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 8 The zloty drifted further from its four-month highs against the euro on Wednesday after the Polish central bank kept interest rates on hold and stuck to a wait and see strategy. The currency has outperformed Central European peers in the last two weeks, supported by better than expected economic output and manufacturing sentiment data. The zloty and Polish stocks have also been lifted by a reversal of selling positions that dominated in 2016 due to a less business-friendly conservative government and concerns over democratic checks and balances. Ahead of elections in France and Germany, Polish politics now look relatively less uncertain than before. The Polish central bank, meanwhile, is likely to wait for more reassuring signs of economic rebound after last year's slowdown before considering monetary tightening. A Reuters poll of analysts showed it is not expected to start raising interest rates before the first quarter of 2018. The bank's governor Adam Glapinski said all rate setters agreed that a wait and see strategy was best as inflation was likely to stabilise, after rising in early 2017. The zloty eased 0.4 percent against the euro to 4.3151. It also retreated from a six-month high against the forint. "For the zloty, we would project increasing probability of a short-term setback after the recent recovery," analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in Raiffeisen's regional morning note. The leu, which less than a week ago hit seven-month lows at 4.554 amid street protests over a government decree which decriminalized certain graft offences, was steady at 4.4875 against the euro, near Tuesday's four-month highs. The currency, which rebounded after the government rescinded the decree on Sunday, extended its gains on Tuesday, after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis admonished the government in a parliamentary speech but backed its staying in power. The government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday. Although the Romanian central bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting on Tuesday, analysts said it may start to tighten its policies soon by narrowing the corridor between its lending and deposit facilities. CEE SNAPS AT 1702 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.07 50 45 0% % Hungary 309.1 309.3 +0.0 -0.10 forint 400 000 5% % Polish 4.315 4.299 -0.36 2.06% zloty 1 4 % Romanian 4.487 4.487 -0.01 1.06% leu 5 0 % Croatian 7.459 7.450 -0.12 1.28% kuna 5 5 % Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.34 dinar 700 700 8% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 955.2 947.2 +0.8 +3.6 1 5 4% 5% Budapest 32611 32539 +0.2 +1.9 .93 .53 2% 0% Warsaw 2083. 2086. -0.14 +6.9 65 54 % 7% Bucharest 7605. 7629. -0.31 +7.3 17 13 % 4% Ljubljana 754.6 746.6 +1.0 +5.1 4 7 7% 6% Zagreb 2184. 2189. -0.24 +9.5 58 82 % 1% Belgrade <.BELEX15 699.6 700.9 -0.19 -2.47 > 3 5 % % Sofia 603.6 604.2 -0.09 +2.9 5 0 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.62 0.07 +017 +10b > 5 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.049 0.085 +050 +13b > bps ps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.491 0.011 +020 +7bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.185 -0.01 +298 +1bp > 2 bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.123 -0.01 +357 +3bp > 7 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.767 -0.04 +347 +2bp R> 7 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.24 0.27 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.47 0.61 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.765 1.785 1.875 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Editing by Alexander Smith)