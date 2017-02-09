* Warsaw equities index at highest in more than 15 months * Bank Pekao reports 13 percent annual rise in Q4 net * Expectations of c. bank rate hike helps banks-analyst * Romanian bond auction draws strong demand (Adds Romanian auction and central bank comments, dealer comment on PKN rise) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 9 Banks stocks pushed Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to its highest in 16 months on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings from Bank Pekao beat forecasts. The index rose 2.1 percent by 1349 GMT, outperforming Central Europe's other main indices as well as the main Western European stock markets. Pekao rose 2.6 percent to a seven-month high after reporting a 13-percent increase in annual net profits. Shares of Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP, rose 2.3 percent. Gains by oil stocks after crude oil prices rose also helped Warsaw's index. PKN Orlen surged by 5.5 percent, also buoyed by a correction of a slump three weeks ago after state pipeline operator bought a 4.9 percent stake in PKN, said Adam Kolsut, broker of DM BZ WBK. Poland's fourth-largest bank, mBank reported higher than-expected earnings on Wednesday, even though profits dropped, reflecting the impact of a bank tax imposed in 2016. Poland's government has pursued less business-friendly policies than its predecessor, economists say, causing the stock exchange index to fall to seven-year lows last year. Pekao's solid earnings report further improves sentiment after a rise in banking shares in the past few weeks due to expectations for a rise in the central bank's (NBP) record-low interest rates, said Haitong analyst Kamil Stolarski. "Yesterday, NBP once again left interest rates unchanged, but tightening is a very hot topic among market players, and the majority expect that rates will be raised in 2018, with obvious benefit for Polish banks," he added. The biggest Czech bank, Komercni Banka, also reported bigger-than-expected in earnings. Hungarian banks surged as well last year. Poland's zloty was steady at 4.3115 to the euro, after a rebound to a four-month high at 4.2734 early this week, followed by profit-taking. Romania's leu extended early losses and was down 0.2 percent at 4.4965 after central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said negative inflation and higher production costs were denting competitiveness. Isarescu said that, although the bank did not make exchange rate forecasts, he did not see "much room for the exchange rate to appreciate". The leu has sharply rebounded from 7-month lows touched at 4.554 a week ago amid mass street protests over a decree that would have decriminalised some graft offences. The government withdrew the decree on Sunday.. Strong demand at Romania's 3-year government bond auction on Thursday also indicated that investors have calmed down, though the average yield rose from an auction four weeks ago. Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned on Thursday, as expected, over the graft decree debacle. CEE SNAPS AT 1449 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.06 30 35 4% % Hungary 308.8 309.1 +0.1 0.01% forint 000 750 2% Polish 4.311 4.312 +0.0 2.14% zloty 5 4 2% Romanian 4.496 4.488 -0.18 0.86% leu 5 6 % Croatian 7.467 7.461 -0.08 1.17% kuna 5 2 % Serbian 123.8 123.8 +0.0 -0.41 dinar 600 600 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 955.1 955.2 -0.01 +3.6 1 1 % 3% Budapest 32831 32595 +0.7 +2.5 .90 .92 2% 9% Warsaw 2127. 2083. +2.1 +9.2 38 65 0% 1% Bucharest 7632. 7605. +0.3 +7.7 82 17 6% 3% Ljubljana 750.2 754.6 -0.58 +4.5 4 4 % 5% Zagreb 2174. 2184. -0.46 +9.0 55 58 % 1% Belgrade <.BELEX15 705.2 699.6 +0.8 -1.69 > 6 3 0% % Sofia 600.6 603.6 -0.51 +2.4 0 5 % 2% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.57 0.047 +020 +4bp > 8 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.063 0.014 +051 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.485 -0.00 +019 -1bps R> 6 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.178 -0.02 +296 -4bps > 6 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.12 -0.00 +356 -1bps > 3 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.768 -0.00 +347 +0bp R> 2 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.24 0.28 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.37 0.49 0.61 0.25 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Gareth Jones)