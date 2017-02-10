* Polish party leader comments softer on banks over CHF
loans
* Banks boost Warsaw stock index to 17-month high
* Czech Moneta is latest CEE bank reporting good Q4 earnings
* Stocks at 14-month high in Prague, 19 in Bucharest
By Sandor Peto and Agnieszka Barteczko
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 10 Central European stocks
hit their highest levels for more than a year on Friday due to
strong earnings from some banks and reassuring comments from
Poland's ruling party over the sector.
The mood in global stock markets remained supportive after a
rally in Asia over upbeat Chinese trade data and in the Unied
States as new president Donald Trump pledged tax incentives to
business.
Polish assets also got help in the past weeks from data that
may signal some pick-up in economic growth and expectations for
central bank rate hikes in 2018 that could lift bank's revenues.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Polish ruling party PiS
said Swiss franc borrowers should turn to court due to the pain
of increased repayments rather than expect the government to
impose a settlement on banks.
Kaczynski and his party have had little love for banks since
assuming power in late 2015.
"This is a significant change in rhetoric. Some investors
could think that banks' costs related to the Swiss-franc
portfolio would be lower," Kamil Stolarski, bank analyst at
Haitong Bank said.
Warsaw's blue chip stock index has fully recovered
from last year's slump and touched a 17-month high on Friday,
driven by banks including PKO BP which rose 2.8
percent. BZW BK and mBank rose over 3 percent.
The zloty firmed 0.3 percent against the euro by
0915 GMT.
Similar to Warsaw, Prague's index rose 0.8 percent,
touching its highest level since December 2015, with Komercni
Banka rising 2.5 percent. Bucharest's index
set a 19-month high and Budapest was near record highs.
Czech Moneta Money Bank shares jumped to a record
high, rising about 5 percent, reported fourth-quarter profit
above expectations on Friday and surprised the market with a
high 9.8 crown dividend proposal.
New Czech data showed a rise in annual inflation to 2.2
percent in January.
December figures which showed that inflation rose to the
central bank's 2 percent inflation target had boosted
speculation that the bank could soon remove its cap which has
kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013.
The crown's implied exchange rate in forwards deals did not
indicate a surge in demand for the crown similar to what
happened a month ago, forcing the bank to buy billions of euros
in the market to defend the cap.
The implied rate in six-month forwards contracts was at
26.8274 at 0934 GMT, down from 26.8055 at Thursday's close.
**************************************************
************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)