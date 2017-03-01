* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in January, far above the 50 line that separates economic growth from contraction. The Czech figure, at 57.6, was the highest in almost six years, while the Polish index slowed somewhat to 54.2, but still indicated growth. Central Europe's main stock indices rose, led by a 2 percent jump in Budapest's main index. The rebound came after a week of profit-taking, which had knocked regional indices down following a rally that lasted several weeks, tracking a rise in global equities markets due to expectations for economic stimulus in the United States. While U.S. President Donald Trump did not provide new details on those plans in a speech on Tuesday, the dollar still firmed against the euro. "Central European currencies, which have been trading on low turnover, did not track the euro's weakening against the dollar," one Budapest-based dealer said. The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 307.78 against the euro by 0921 GMT, approaching 4-month highs. The leu also firmed 0.2 percent and the zloty crossed the 4.3 psychological line, gaining 0.3 percent. "The forint (debt instruments) still provide higher interest rates than elsewhere (in Europe)," the dealer said. Hungarian and Polish government bond yields rose by about 4 basis points, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields after New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling". Polish 10-year papers traded at a yield of 3.84 percent and Hungary's corresponding bonds at 3.45 percent, compared with 2.42 percent in the U.S. and 1.68 percent in Spain. A rise in inflation in Central Europe and the prospect of economic pick-up have not worried the region's central banks so far and they are unlikely to start to lift interest rates this year. Hungary's central bank reiterated its dovish policy bias on Tuesday. Dealers said the surge in the PMI did not change expectations about monetary policy in Hungary. The dollar's firming contributed to the rebound in regional stock indices, improving the revenue prospects of some listed firms. "The stronger dollar benefits (oil group) MOL or (drug maker) Richter," Erste analysts said in a note released in Budapest. The Czech crown remained steady after the PMI figures in its euro exchange rates implied in forward deals. CEE SNAPS AT 1021 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 40 1% % Hungary 307.7 308.2 +0.1 0.34% forint 800 450 5% Polish 4.299 4.311 +0.2 2.44% zloty 0 0 8% Romanian 4.518 4.526 +0.1 0.37% leu 5 4 7% Croatian 7.428 7.435 +0.1 1.70% kuna 5 8 0% Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.0 -0.25 dinar 600 400 6% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 960.7 953.9 +0.7 +4.2 5 2 2% 5% Budapest 32697 32061 +1.9 +2.1 .28 .33 8% 7% Warsaw 2228. 2191. +1.6 +14. 28 25 9% 39% Bucharest 8016. 7969. +0.5 +13. 21 94 8% 14% Ljubljana 788.1 791.4 -0.42 +9.8 4 4 % 3% Zagreb 2212. 2221. -0.38 +10. 49 02 % 91% Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.2 718.7 -0.22 -0.02 > 1 7 % % Sofia 605.1 611.1 -0.97 +3.2 8 2 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0.004 +039 -1bps > 6 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.134 0.043 +067 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.634 0.016 +039 -2bps R> bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.229 0.003 +311 -1bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.167 0.053 +371 +2bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.848 0.042 +361 +1bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.26 0.29 0.33 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.31 0.5 0.61 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.775 1.795 1.875 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)