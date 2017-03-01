* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high
* Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump
* Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies
and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after
Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust
economic growth.
Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high
of 59.5 in February from 57 in January, far above the 50 line
that separates economic growth from contraction.
The Czech figure, at 57.6, was the highest in almost six
years, while the Polish index slowed somewhat to 54.2, but still
indicated growth.
Central Europe's main stock indices rose, led by a 2 percent
jump in Budapest's main index.
The rebound came after a week of profit-taking, which had
knocked regional indices down following a rally that lasted
several weeks, tracking a rise in global equities markets due to
expectations for economic stimulus in the United States.
While U.S. President Donald Trump did not provide new
details on those plans in a speech on Tuesday, the dollar still
firmed against the euro.
"Central European currencies, which have been trading on low
turnover, did not track the euro's weakening against the
dollar," one Budapest-based dealer said.
The forint firmed 0.2 percent to 307.78 against
the euro by 0921 GMT, approaching 4-month highs. The leu
also firmed 0.2 percent and the zloty
crossed the 4.3 psychological line, gaining 0.3 percent.
"The forint (debt instruments) still provide higher interest
rates than elsewhere (in Europe)," the dealer said.
Hungarian and Polish government bond yields rose by about 4
basis points, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields after
New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for
tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling".
Polish 10-year papers traded at a yield of 3.84 percent and
Hungary's corresponding bonds at 3.45 percent, compared with
2.42 percent in the U.S. and 1.68 percent in Spain.
A rise in inflation in Central Europe and the prospect of
economic pick-up have not worried the region's central banks so
far and they are unlikely to start to lift interest rates this
year.
Hungary's central bank reiterated its dovish policy bias on
Tuesday. Dealers said the surge in the PMI did not change
expectations about monetary policy in Hungary.
The dollar's firming contributed to the rebound in regional
stock indices, improving the revenue prospects of some listed
firms.
"The stronger dollar benefits (oil group) MOL or (drug
maker) Richter," Erste analysts said in a note
released in Budapest.
The Czech crown remained steady after the PMI figures in its
euro exchange rates implied in forward deals.
CEE SNAPS AT 1021
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 40 1% %
Hungary 307.7 308.2 +0.1 0.34%
forint 800 450 5%
Polish 4.299 4.311 +0.2 2.44%
zloty 0 0 8%
Romanian 4.518 4.526 +0.1 0.37%
leu 5 4 7%
Croatian 7.428 7.435 +0.1 1.70%
kuna 5 8 0%
Serbian 123.6 123.7 +0.0 -0.25
dinar 600 400 6% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 960.7 953.9 +0.7 +4.2
5 2 2% 5%
Budapest 32697 32061 +1.9 +2.1
.28 .33 8% 7%
Warsaw 2228. 2191. +1.6 +14.
28 25 9% 39%
Bucharest 8016. 7969. +0.5 +13.
21 94 8% 14%
Ljubljana 788.1 791.4 -0.42 +9.8
4 4 % 3%
Zagreb 2212. 2221. -0.38 +10.
49 02 % 91%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 717.2 718.7 -0.22 -0.02
> 1 7 % %
Sofia 605.1 611.1 -0.97 +3.2
8 2 % 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0.004 +039 -1bps
> 6 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.134 0.043 +067 +1bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.634 0.016 +039 -2bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.229 0.003 +311 -1bps
> bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.167 0.053 +371 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.848 0.042 +361 +1bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.26 0.29 0.33 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.31 0.5 0.61 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.775 1.795 1.875 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
