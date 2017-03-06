* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines
* Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry
* Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than
expected
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on
Monday after the central bank further reduced the
responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's
zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against
the euro.
Regional equities were also mostly in the negative even
though the markets looked much calmer than a week when
profit-taking knocked down regional indices after a global
rally.
The Hungarian central bank said Nagy would no longer be in
charge of financial stability issues, even though he will keep
monetary policy issues.
Nagy, who is regarded as the mastermind of the bank's dovish
course built on unorthodox, liquidity-boosting tools and a
funding for growth scheme, resigned his post as chairman of the
Budapest Stock Exchange last week.
The forint eased in tandem with the zloty against
the euro, shedding 0.3 percent by 0925 GMT to 309.81, testing
the 310 psychological line.
"It is an international impact, with the dollar easing
against the euro... and the news on Nagy may have also played a
role as he is liked in markets," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said.
A fixed income trader at another bank said they were getting
inquiries from abroad about Nagy and the uncertainty over him
weighed on the forint, a development which is probably not
unwelcome by the central bank.
"Monetary policy without Nagy would be probably even more
dovish than now," the trader said, adding that Hungarian
government bond yields dropped by a few basis points in the
morning, with the benchmark 10-year paper trading at 3.42
percent.
Economic figures to be released in the region this week,
including Hungary, are likely to underpin consumption-led growth
and further rise in inflation, Erste group said in a note.
"In general, we do not think that they will rush to increase
rates this year," it added.
Central bank policy tightening later could lift the revenues
of commercial banks, further improving the sector's outlook
after a rise in earnings last year.
Bank stocks have been a key driver of a rally if equities in
the region this year.
The stocks of Poland's biggest lender, PKO BP eased
a shade after the bank reported 34 percent annual rise in its
fourth-quarter profits, less than expected.
Warsaw's bluechip stock index dropped 0.2 percent,
mainly due to a 0.9 percent fall in the shares of copper
producer KGHM after a drop in copper prices.
The stocks of Romanian Fondul Proprietatea fell 4.5
percent, trading ex-dividend.
CEE SNAPS AT 1025
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.06
20 00 % %
Hungary 309.8 309.0 -0.26 -0.32
forint 100 000 % %
Polish 4.308 4.295 -0.29 2.23%
zloty 0 6 %
Romanian 4.532 4.533 +0.0 0.06%
leu 5 2 2%
Croatian 7.414 7.416 +0.0 1.90%
kuna 5 6 3%
Serbian 123.5 123.6 +0.1 -0.16
dinar 500 900 1% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 974.5 974.2 +0.0 +5.7
5 3 3% 4%
Budapest 33020 33193 -0.52 +3.1
.86 .81 % 8%
Warsaw 2228. 2232. -0.20 +14.
55 98 % 41%
Bucharest 7925. 7978. -0.67 +11.
82 97 % 87%
Ljubljana 784.8 793.8 -1.14 +9.3
1 3 % 7%
Zagreb 2211. 2218. -0.30 +10.
67 38 % 87%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 714.8 722.1 -1.01 -0.35
> 7 9 % %
Sofia 618.0 613.0 +0.8 +5.3
2 7 1% 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.58 0.074 +023 +8bp
> 7 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.01 -0.03 +042 -2bps
> 5 7 bps
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.672 -0.01 +034 +1bp
R> 6 bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.173 0.003 +299 +1bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.038 -0.02 +347 -1bps
> 2 bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.718 -0.01 +339 +2bp
R> 2 bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.28 0.32 0.39 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.37 0.49 0.65 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.77 1.8 1.87 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest and Marcin
Goclowski in Warsaw)