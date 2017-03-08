* Hungary's CPI at 4-year high, no monetary policy change is
seen
* Polish central bank expected to keep rates on hold
* Czech auctions seen drawing strong demand on cap
speculation
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 8 Hungarian long-term
government bonds eased on Wednesday as inflation rose to a
4-year high and Fed rate hike expectations lifted U.S. Treasury
yields.
In Prague, investors prepared for a strong bond auction
despite ultra-low yields, amid speculation that the Czech
central bank will remove its cap on the crown's value soon.
Poland's central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold
at its meeting, and at least until early 2018.
The zloty eased 0.2 percent against the euro by
0948 GMT, but at 4.3123 it was well within the past five weeks'
trading ranges.
Hungary's annual inflation rose to a higher-than-expected
2.9 percent in February from 2.3 percent in January.
The forint pierced the 310 level against the euro
for the first time in over a month late on Tuesday, and traded
steady on Wednesday, after briefly dipping to a 5-week low.
Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points
to 3.47 percent. The corresponding Polish yield rose 3 basis
points to 3.725 percent.
The inflation rise is unlikely to change expectations that
Hungary's central bank, the most dovish in the region, will not
start to tighten its policy before next year.
The new figure "does not overwrite the existing inflation
path, which contains an expected slowdown in the second half of
2017," said ING analyst Peter Virovacz in a note.
A rise in inflation has not worried central banks in the
region so far.
If Czech figures due on Thursday follow the Hungarian rise,
that could further boost expectations that the central bank
would seek to get rid soon of its cap, which has been keeping
the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013.
Speculation for a crown firming after the exit has boosted
demand for the currency and forced the bank to boost its foreign
currency reserves by 25 percent in the first two months of 2017,
defending the cap.
It projects the exit for mid-2017, but some analysts expect
it as early as in April. That could boost demand for Czech bonds
offered at Wednesday's auction.
"We wait for tomorrow's crucial CPI print for the month of
February in order to better time the possible CZKexit (cap exit)
date," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
"Mainly due to recent inflationary developments the CZKexit
is, in our view, becoming increasingly likely rather sooner than
later which could pull another wave of speculative capital to
Czech koruna markets," they added.
CEE SNAPS AT 1048
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05
10 35 5% %
Hungary 310.1 310.1 +0.0 -0.44
forint 800 850 0% %
Polish 4.312 4.304 -0.19 2.12%
zloty 3 1 %
Romanian 4.547 4.543 -0.07 -0.26
leu 0 8 % %
Croatian 7.410 7.409 +0.0 1.96%
kuna 0 9 0%
Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.28
dinar 000 600 5% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 972.5 971.7 +0.0 +5.5
9 0 9% 3%
Budapest 32609 32442 +0.5 +1.8
.40 .20 2% 9%
Warsaw 2213. 2200. +0.5 +13.
24 98 6% 62%
Bucharest 7917. 7905. +0.1 +11.
50 57 5% 75%
Ljubljana 784.8 784.1 +0.1 +9.3
5 0 0% 7%
Zagreb 2217. 2209. +0.3 +11.
85 86 6% 18%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 730.7 740.5 -1.32 +1.8
> 9 8 % 7%
Sofia 621.8 621.9 -0.02 +6.0
1 6 % 3%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.62 -0.00 +024 -1bps
> 5 9 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.065 0.067 +051 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.688 0.038 +034 +1bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.164 -0.02 +303 -3bps
> 7 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.07 0.04 +352 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.725 0.014 +338 -2bps
R> bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.33 0.41 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.3 0.45 0.59 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.79 1.82 1.91 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)