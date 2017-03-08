* Romanian political worries return, leu hits 5-week low * Hungary's CPI rises to 4-year high, central bank says one-off * Forint touches 5-week high, zloty eases but relatively calm * Czech bonds draw good demand on crown cap exit speculation (Recasts with leu fall, Polish central bank decision, Hungarian central bank comments, Czech auction) By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 8 The leu led Central European currencies lower on Wednesday as Romanian political worries returned, after mass protests rocked the new leftist government earlier this year. Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold and its Hungarian peer played down higher-than-expected February inflation figures, in the latest signs that a pick-up in prices do not worry the region's rate setters. The leu eased 0.2 percent to 4.5515 against the euro by 1334 GMT. The forint and the zloty shed 0.1 percent. The leu set a 5-week low, returning to levels seen amid huge anti-government protests after the ruling Social Democrats tried to decriminalise certain graft offences. The bill has been revoked, but on Monday Social Democrat Senator Serban Nicolae proposed extending a draft bill granting prison pardons to include corruption offences. It is unclear whether parliament will back the proposal after the ruling party leader said his group would not back such a move, but the news was enough to send the leu into a slide, one Bucharest-based dealer said. "There have been some offshore players, probably trimming their positions," the dealer added. With a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next week on the cards, loose monetary policy has been weighing on regional currencies. The forint touched a 5-week low, while the zloty stayed in the middle of its 5-week range. Hungary's annual inflation rose to 2.9 percent, a four-year high. But the Hungarian central bank, the most dovish in the region, said the rise was one-off, caused by food and energy prices. Hungarian and Polish long-term government bond yields rose 3-4 basis points, with their 10-year papers trading at 3.48 and 3.725 percent, respectively. Much-lower-yielding Czech bonds drew robust demand at an auction amid speculation that the Czech central bank will soon remove its cap on the crown's value at 27 against the euro. A 3-year zero-coupon bond liked by foreign investors betting for a crown firming, was sold at an average yield of -0.088 percent, compared with -0.056 percent a week ago. Speculation on the crown firming has boosted demand and forced the bank to boost foreign currency reserves by 25 percent in the first two months of 2017, defending its cap. Czech central bankers have warned that the crown had become heavily overbought and it may fall rather than firm after the cap exit which it projects to happen around mid-2017. But demand for the crown could rise again if Czech inflation figures due on Thursday follow Hungary's pattern of rising, analysts said. CEE SNAPS AT 1434 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05 10 35 5% % Hungary 310.4 310.1 -0.08 -0.52 forint 300 850 % % Polish 4.309 4.304 -0.13 2.19% zloty 5 1 % Romanian 4.551 4.543 -0.17 -0.36 leu 5 8 % % Croatian 7.419 7.409 -0.12 1.83% kuna 0 9 % Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.28 dinar 000 600 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 972.6 971.7 +0.1 +5.5 8 0 0% 4% Budapest 32374 32442 -0.21 +1.1 .58 .20 % 6% Warsaw 2207. 2200. +0.2 +13. 28 98 9% 31% Bucharest 7902. 7905. -0.04 +11. 30 57 % 53% Ljubljana 785.0 784.1 +0.1 +9.4 4 0 2% 0% Zagreb 2220. 2209. +0.5 +11. 99 86 0% 34% Belgrade <.BELEX15 739.1 740.5 -0.20 +3.0 > 3 8 % 3% Sofia 623.0 621.9 +0.1 +6.2 0 6 7% 4% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.6 0.016 +026 +1bp > bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.045 0.047 +049 +2bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.688 0.038 +033 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.164 -0.02 +303 -2bps > 2 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.083 0.026 +353 +0bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.731 0.033 +338 +0bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.33 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.45 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.775 1.81 1.9 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)