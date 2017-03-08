* Romanian political worries return, leu hits 5-week low
* Hungary's CPI rises to 4-year high, central bank says
one-off
* Forint touches 5-week high, zloty eases but relatively
calm
* Czech bonds draw good demand on crown cap exit speculation
(Recasts with leu fall, Polish central bank decision, Hungarian
central bank comments, Czech auction)
By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 8 The leu
led Central European currencies lower on Wednesday as Romanian
political worries returned, after mass protests rocked the new
leftist government earlier this year.
Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold and its
Hungarian peer played down higher-than-expected February
inflation figures, in the latest signs that a pick-up in prices
do not worry the region's rate setters.
The leu eased 0.2 percent to 4.5515 against the euro by 1334
GMT. The forint and the zloty shed 0.1
percent.
The leu set a 5-week low, returning to levels seen amid huge
anti-government protests after the ruling Social Democrats tried
to decriminalise certain graft offences.
The bill has been revoked, but on Monday Social Democrat
Senator Serban Nicolae proposed extending a draft bill granting
prison pardons to include corruption offences.
It is unclear whether parliament will back the proposal
after the ruling party leader said his group would not back such
a move, but the news was enough to send the leu into a slide,
one Bucharest-based dealer said.
"There have been some offshore players, probably trimming
their positions," the dealer added.
With a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next week on the
cards, loose monetary policy has been weighing on regional
currencies.
The forint touched a 5-week low, while the zloty stayed in
the middle of its 5-week range.
Hungary's annual inflation rose to 2.9 percent, a four-year
high. But the Hungarian central bank, the most dovish in the
region, said the rise was one-off, caused by food and energy
prices.
Hungarian and Polish long-term government bond yields rose
3-4 basis points, with their 10-year papers trading at 3.48 and
3.725 percent, respectively.
Much-lower-yielding Czech bonds drew robust demand at an
auction amid speculation that the Czech central bank will soon
remove its cap on the crown's value at 27 against the
euro.
A 3-year zero-coupon bond liked by foreign investors betting
for a crown firming, was sold at an average yield of -0.088
percent, compared with -0.056 percent a week ago.
Speculation on the crown firming has boosted demand and
forced the bank to boost foreign currency reserves by 25 percent
in the first two months of 2017, defending its cap.
Czech central bankers have warned that the crown had become
heavily overbought and it may fall rather than firm after the
cap exit which it projects to happen around mid-2017.
But demand for the crown could rise again if Czech
inflation figures due on Thursday follow Hungary's pattern of
rising, analysts said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1434
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05
10 35 5% %
Hungary 310.4 310.1 -0.08 -0.52
forint 300 850 % %
Polish 4.309 4.304 -0.13 2.19%
zloty 5 1 %
Romanian 4.551 4.543 -0.17 -0.36
leu 5 8 % %
Croatian 7.419 7.409 -0.12 1.83%
kuna 0 9 %
Serbian 123.7 123.7 +0.0 -0.28
dinar 000 600 5% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 972.6 971.7 +0.1 +5.5
8 0 0% 4%
Budapest 32374 32442 -0.21 +1.1
.58 .20 % 6%
Warsaw 2207. 2200. +0.2 +13.
28 98 9% 31%
Bucharest 7902. 7905. -0.04 +11.
30 57 % 53%
Ljubljana 785.0 784.1 +0.1 +9.4
4 0 2% 0%
Zagreb 2220. 2209. +0.5 +11.
99 86 0% 34%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 739.1 740.5 -0.20 +3.0
> 3 8 % 3%
Sofia 623.0 621.9 +0.1 +6.2
0 6 7% 4%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.6 0.016 +026 +1bp
> bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.045 0.047 +049 +2bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.688 0.038 +033 +0bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.164 -0.02 +303 -2bps
> 2 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.083 0.026 +353 +0bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.731 0.033 +338 +0bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.33 0.41 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.3 0.45 0.59 0.23
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.775 1.81 1.9 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Warsaw; Editing by
Alison Williams)