* Zloty touches 7-week low, leu near 9-month low * Polish central bank sees CPI below target until 2019 * Romanian wages surge, concern over deficit By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 13 Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro zone last week. That contrasts with the loose monetary policy outlook in some of the region's main economies. Friday's strong U.S. jobs data underpinned expectations for a Fed interest rate hike this week and investors are betting on a euro zone hike early next year after the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday. Concerns that "local central banks, especially in Hungary, Poland and Romania, would underestimate reflation risks may keep the reflation trade in many CEE countries in vogue," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a trade that involves selling CEE currencies and buying the euro. The Polish central bank said inflation could stay below its target of 2.5 percent until 2019, in the latest sign the region's central banks are not worried about the past few months' rapid rebound in inflation. It also said the zloty was significantly weaker than suggested by its fundamentals and cited the prospect of above-3 percent economic growth in coming years. But the zloty touched a 7-week low against the euro. Trading at 4.3425 at 0937 GMT, it was 0.2 percent lower than Friday, weakened by expectations for higher Fed and euro zone interest rates. "In our base case we assume that the Fed will not scare markets and that the zloty may return to a consolidation range of 4.26-4.32 vs euro in the next few weeks," said Bank Pekao economist Arkadiusz Urbanski. The zloty has outperformed the forint and the leu this year, which were near their respective 3-month and 9-month lows set late last week. The leu was 0.1 percent down from Friday's close, at 4.5515, after January figures showed Romania's monthly trade deficit doubled, while net average wages surged 18.4 percent in annual terms, boosted by public sector increases. Investors' concern is that the budget deficit may exceed 3 percent of economic output, the European Union's threshold, and that political tension over corruption may rise again, after culminating in huge anti-government protests last month. Erste analysts said in a note the Czech crown had the largest strengthening potential in the region, with the central bank expected to remove its cap on the currency soon, probably in April. The zloty may still firm slightly later this year, pricing in expectations for a Polish central bank interest rate in 2018, Erste added. CEE SNAPS AT 1037 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 10 45 1% % Hungary 312.6 312.7 +0.0 -1.21 forint 000 850 6% % Polish 4.342 4.334 -0.19 1.41% zloty 5 4 % Romanian 4.551 4.547 -0.09 -0.36 leu 5 3 % % Croatian 7.432 7.419 -0.17 1.66% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.7 -0.03 -0.38 dinar 200 800 % % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 982.3 972.3 +1.0 +6.5 8 1 4% 9% Budapest 32597 32727 -0.40 +1.8 .75 .24 % 6% Warsaw 2224. 2200. +1.1 +14. 64 03 2% 21% Bucharest 7892. 7894. -0.02 +11. 27 09 % 39% Ljubljana 794.5 793.3 +0.1 +10. 2 7 4% 72% Zagreb 2230. 2225. +0.2 +11. 85 09 6% 83% Belgrade <.BELEX15 741.4 739.7 +0.2 +3.3 > 5 2 3% 6% Sofia 623.3 624.9 -0.25 +6.3 6 1 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.62 -0.01 +020 +0bp > 1 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.055 0.062 +038 +10b > bps ps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.781 0.105 +033 +15b R> bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.112 0.003 +293 +1bp > bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.07 -0.02 +340 +1bp > 6 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.714 -0.03 +327 +1bp R> 8 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.37 0.47 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.34 0.455 0.61 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.755 1.78 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)