* Zloty touches 7-week low, leu near 9-month low * Polish central bank sees CPI below target until 2019 * Romanian wages surge, concern over deficit * Romania rejects all bids at government bond auction (Adds Romania's failed bond auction, rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 13 Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro zone last week. That contrasts with the loose monetary policy outlook in some of the region's main economies. Friday's strong U.S. jobs data underpinned expectations for a Fed interest rate hike this week and investors are betting on a euro zone hike early next year. Concerns that "local central banks, especially in Hungary, Poland and Romania, would underestimate reflation risks may keep the reflation trade in many CEE countries in vogue," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note, referring to a trade that involves selling CEE currencies and buying the euro. The Polish central bank said inflation could stay below its target of 2.5 percent until 2019. It also said the zloty was significantly weaker than suggested by its fundamentals and cited the prospect of above-3 percent economic growth in coming years. But the zloty touched a 7-week low against the euro. Trading at 4.3405 at 1410 GMT, it was 0.1 percent lower than on Friday. "In our base case we assume that the Fed will not scare markets and that the zloty may return to a consolidation range of 4.26-4.32 vs euro in the next few weeks," said Bank Pekao economist Arkadiusz Urbanski. While currencies eased, investors were picking some assets in regional markets. Warsaw's stock index, an underperformer last year, rose 1.6 percent. With 15 percent gain since 2016 it is the region's best performer this year. The zloty has outperformed the forint and the leu this year. The forint traded near the 3-month lows set on Friday. The leu touched a new 9-month low. It traded 0.2 percent down from Friday's close, at 4.5560, after January figures showed Romania's monthly trade deficit doubled, while net average wages surged 18.4 percent in annual terms, boosted by public sector increases. Investors' concern is that Romania's budget deficit may exceed 3 percent of economic output, the European Union's threshold, and that political tension over corruption may rise. An auction of 7-year Romanian bonds failed to attract sufficient demand and the finance ministry rejected all bids, the third failed tender this year over fiscal uncertainty. Hungary's and Poland's bonds, meanwhile, firmed slightly in longer maturities, with yield dropping 2-3 basis points. Their respective 10-year papers traded at 3.61 and 3.71 percent, still well above Spain's 1.86 percent and 2.588 percent in the U.S. CEE SNAPS AT 1510 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 45 2% % Hungary 312.6 312.7 +0.0 -1.23 forint 500 850 4% % Polish 4.340 4.334 -0.14 1.46% zloty 5 4 % Romanian 4.556 4.547 -0.19 -0.46 leu 0 3 % % Croatian 7.428 7.419 -0.11 1.71% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.7 -0.06 -0.40 dinar 500 800 % % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 981.2 972.3 +0.9 +6.4 3 1 2% 7% Budapest 32562 32727 -0.50 +1.7 .35 .24 % 5% Warsaw 2234. 2200. +1.5 +14. 87 03 8% 73% Bucharest 7907. 7894. +0.1 +11. 25 09 7% 60% Ljubljana 793.5 793.3 +0.0 +10. 2 7 2% 58% Zagreb 2228. 2225. +0.1 +11. 58 09 6% 72% Belgrade <.BELEX15 740.5 739.7 +0.1 +3.2 > 4 2 1% 3% Sofia 620.0 624.9 -0.78 +5.7 1 1 % 3% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.60 0.01 +021 +1bp > 1 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.055 0.062 +038 +9bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.792 0.116 +033 +15b R> bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.112 -0.01 +293 -1bps > 7 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.079 -0.01 +340 +1bp > 7 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.724 -0.02 +326 +0bp R> 8 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.3 0.36 0.45 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.44 0.63 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.78 1.845 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goettig and Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter and Pritha Sarkar)