* Forint, leu, zloty, crown, dinar steady * Activity low as traders await Fed, result of Dutch vote * Poland's PZU up after better than expected results WARSAW, March 15 Central European currencies held steady on Wednesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike which could weigh on the attractiveness of regional assets, analysts said. "We are waiting for the evening, when the Fed will most likely raise rates," said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at the Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. With futures pricing in more than a 90 percent chance the Federal Reserve would hike its rates, investors are also focused on the pace of increases for the rest of the year. Sutowicz said signals the Fed would be willing to raise rates beyond a scenario of about three hikes this year could weigh on the zloty, reducing its relative attractiveness. Investors are also watching results in the Dutch parliamentary election, the first of three polls in the European Union this year where nationalist parties are seeking breakthroughs. By 1326 GMT the zloty was flat versus the euro, with other regional currencies little changed. Hungary's forint strengthened by 0.1 percent. Polish rates have remained unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent since March 2015 and the central bank governor said last week there were no reason to change them this year. Polish core inflation excluding food and energy prices accelerated to a lower-than-expected 0.3 percent last month, data from the central bank showed. Central and eastern Europe's largest insurer, the Polish PZU , posted better than expected profit for 2016 and signalled it will pay out significantly more than half of it in the form of dividend. In Hungary, minutes from the February meeting showed central bank rate-setters voted unanimously to keep the base rate on hold, saying they would focus attention on the expected policy divergence between leading global central banks. * * **************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1426 CET ************ ************************* CURRENCIES ************************* Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 27.020 27.024 +0.01% -0.05% Hungary forint 310.850 311.060 +0.07% -0.65% Polish zloty 4.320 4.320 +0.02% +1.95% Romanian leu 4.542 4.544 +0.04% -0.15% Croatian kuna 7.428 7.428 +0.00% +1.72% Serbian dinar 123.850 123.895 +0.04% -0.40% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2017 Prague 981.09 978.59 +0.26% +6.45% Budapest 32636.18 32686.30 -0.15% +1.98% Warsaw 2237.42 2238.38 -0.04% +14.86% Bucharest 7915.85 7890.26 +0.32% +11.73% Ljubljana 792.92 788.63 +0.54% +10.50% Zagreb 2170.38 2219.10 -2.20% +8.80% Belgrade 741.88 739.29 +0.35% +3.42% Sofia 623.64 619.37 +0.69% +6.35% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.57 +0.186 +024bps +19bps 5-year 0.091 +0.038 +045bps +6bps 10-year 0.883 +0.096 +046bps +13bps Poland 2-year 3.730 +0.030 +331bps +6bps 5-year 0.000 +0.000 +000bps +0bps 10-year 0.000 +0.000 +000bps +0bps Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Anna Wlodarczak; Editing by Julia Glover)