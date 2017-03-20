* Zloty, forint off multi-week highs * Leu near multi-year low, IMF warns over budget deficit * Romania holds bond auction, two previous auctions failed * Equities also retreat after post-Fed gains By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 20 Central European currencies and stocks gave up ground on Monday after Friday's warning from the International Monetary Fund about a rise in Romania's budget deficit and ahead of a government bond auction in Bucharest. Regional assets had firmed last week as risk appetite rose after the Federal Reserve suggested that future U.S. rate hikes will not come as quickly as expected. That change mainly helped regional currencies and stocks, while the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates keeps bond yields in Central Europe near their highest levels for months. The leu and Romanian government bonds have underperformed regional peers this year due to huge protests against corruption last month and concerns that the budget deficit will overshoot targets under the new leftist government. The IMF warned on Friday that the shortfall could far exceed targets this year and next, bloated by tax cuts and wage hikes, unless the government takes adjustment measures. The leu fell 0.2 percent against the euro on Monday to 4.562, piercing the 4.56 line at which the central bank intervened several times in the past years to defend the currency. The forint and the zloty eased 0.1 percent, but they stayed near the multi-week highs, which they reached on Friday, while the leu is near its weakest levels for almost 4 years. Romania, which rejected all bids at two bond tenders earlier this month, offers 10-year bonds at an auction on Monday. A long-duration paper like that may not be the best offer amid expectations for a global yield rise, but its high coupon and the relatively good liquidity of the bond may counterbalance the duration risk somewhat, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "Verbal interventions by the central bank – hinting at its readiness to defend the RON in line with its earlier practice when the currency was breaking levels slightly above 4.55/EUR –would be definitely a catalyst for a successful auction," he added. Hungarian and Polish government bonds were treading water near their highest levels for months. "Inflation figures released in the region recently may have shifted expectations for the yield trajectories towards higher levels," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungarian short-term debt and money market yields, meanwhile, hover near zero, kept low by the policy of the Hungarian central bank which will hold a meeting next week. "Due to the improving growth and inflation trends, it will become difficult for the central bank to justify loose monetary policy," said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage. CEE SNAPS AT 1047 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 35 1% % Hungary 308.6 308.4 -0.05 0.06% forint 500 850 % Polish 4.285 4.282 -0.06 2.77% zloty 0 6 % Romanian 4.562 4.554 -0.17 -0.59 leu 0 1 % % Croatian 7.407 7.410 +0.0 2.00% kuna 0 2 4% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.38 dinar 200 900 4% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 979.4 980.7 -0.14 +6.2 5 9 % 8% Budapest 32434 32778 -1.05 +1.3 .87 .00 % 5% Warsaw 2278. 2296. -0.82 +16. 18 97 % 95% Bucharest 7966. 7969. -0.03 +12. 95 41 % 45% Ljubljana 801.8 801.7 +0.0 +11. 2 2 1% 74% Zagreb 2163. 2177. -0.64 +8.4 31 24 % 5% Belgrade <.BELEX15 745.7 744.2 +0.1 +3.9 > 2 9 9% 5% Sofia 635.6 634.9 +0.1 +8.3 2 8 0% 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.43 0.11 +033 +13b > 7 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.171 -0.00 +048 -2bps > 2 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.975 0.02 +052 +0bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.116 -0.00 +289 +1bp > 3 bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.077 0.004 +339 -2bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.735 0 +328 -2bps R> bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.42 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.42 0.59 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.78 1.81 1.87 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Toby Chopra)