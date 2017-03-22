* Czech bonds mixed before auction, abundant supply is seen * Czech crown retreats in forward contracts implied rates * Polish equities lead retreat amid doubt over Trump stimulus * Leu continues to trade near multi-year lows By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 22 Central European government bond yields and stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to stimulate the economy. Czech bonds, meanwhile, were mixed before an auction, as the government steps up debt sales to benefit from low yields. The abundant supply can weigh on prices despite some speculation the Czech crown will strengthen. Yield may rise, creating more unfavourable conditions for the government when the central bank abandons its cap on the currency's value, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 to the euro since late 2013. The bank has pledged to keep the cap until the end of March and said it could abandon it around the middle of this year. The crown's euro exchange rate implied in forward contracts surged earlier this week after Czech President Milos Zeman suggested the cap could be removed soon. The implied three-month bid rate, which touched its strongest levels since 2013 on Tuesday, retreated to 26.861 on Wednesday. The yield on two-year Czech bonds, often bought in the past by foreigners betting on a crown surge, dropped 2.9 basis points, but at -0.429 percent it was near five-week highs. The yield on five-year debt rose 3.8 basis points to 0.217 percent, bucking the regional trend. With an auction approaching, one dealer said the Czech government's debt "issuance plans makes the market think it is in no hurry to purchase bonds when yields are still a bit too low considering the official rates prospects". The dealer said the ZC/2020-series bond on sale traded near zero yields but the government was unlikely to reach negative yield at the auction, and the 2026 bond offered was unlikely to draw heavy demand either. "One percent yield for nine-year maturity seems to be extremely low for us and for the demand side, given the forecasted rate path by CNB and inflation risks," the dealer said. Poland's 10-year yield dropped 6 basis points to 3.628 percent and Hungary's corresponding yield was lower by 11 basis points from Tuesday's fixing, at 3.51 percent. "Some future cross flows into Czech debt are possible, but I do not expect any significant impact here," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Polish equities, which led a regional rally earlier this year, led Wednesday's retreat, with Warsaw's blue-chip index dropping 1.6 percent by 1000 GMT. The zloty eased 0.2 percent against the euro. The leu shed 0.1 percent, trading near its weakest levels since mid-2013, which it reached amid concern over an expected rise in the Romanian budget deficit. CEE SNAPS AT 1100 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 -0.01 -0.06 20 05 % % Hungary 308.6 308.4 -0.07 0.06% forint 500 250 % Polish 4.285 4.277 -0.18 2.77% zloty 0 5 % Romanian 4.565 4.558 -0.14 -0.66 leu 0 6 % % Croatian 7.410 7.406 -0.05 1.96% kuna 0 0 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.1 -0.38 dinar 200 400 0% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 973.5 982.7 -0.93 +5.6 5 2 % 4% Budapest 31779 32044 -0.83 -0.70 .30 .13 % % Warsaw 2217. 2252. -1.56 +13. 51 57 % 84% Bucharest 7979. 7974. +0.0 +12. 22 92 5% 62% Ljubljana 797.3 799.6 -0.28 +11. 4 1 % 11% Zagreb 2109. 2132. -1.08 +5.7 87 91 % 7% Belgrade <.BELEX15 745.2 747.2 -0.28 +3.8 > 1 9 % 8% Sofia 638.7 639.3 -0.10 +8.9 0 2 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.43 -0.03 +032 -1bps > 6 6 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.221 0.042 +055 +8bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.006 -0.03 +059 +1bp R> 4 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.076 -0.04 +283 -3bps > 8 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 3.001 -0.03 +333 +0bp > 3 bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.645 -0.04 +323 +0bp R> 9 bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.3 0.39 0.54 0 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.8 1.85 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)