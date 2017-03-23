* Regional stocks dip initially on news about PZU, OTP Bank
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 23 Central European stocks
rebounded on Thursday, tracking Western European peers and
shrugging off a warning from Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo
that her country may block a political roadmap for the European
Union.
Regional share indices dipped in early trade after eastern
Europe's biggest insurer, Warsaw-listed PZU fired its
chief executive, and OTP Bank shares were sold at a
low price in a private placement.
Regional indexes quickly rebounded as Western European
stocks held steady.
PZU shares fell by more than 3 percent after the company
fired CEO Michal Krupinski without giving any reason.
The fall pushed Warsaw's bluechip equities index
only slightly into the red as the shares of oil group PKN Orlen
and refiner Lotos firmed after some rise in
oil prices.
Hungarian oil group MOL shares also rebounded
following an early dip after the company announced plans for a
1:8 split in its shares which trade around 20,500 forints
($71.58), a price too high from some retail investors.
The split will lift the turnover of MOL shares and their
weight in various stock indices, Erste analysts said in a note.
"MOL is one of the cheapest oil stocks in the region," they
said.
The shares of the region's biggest independent bank, OTP
fell to a 4-month low of 8,044 forints due to news
that Groupama sold stocks equivalent to about 3 percent of OTP's
capital at 7,800 forints in a private placement.
But the shares quickly rebounded to 8,216 forints, above
Wednesday's close.
"Only big-size institutional investors could take part (in
Groupama's sale), therefore the stocks probably got into steady
hands," Erste said in the note.
Regional currencies were also steady, with the Polish zloty
rebounding from an early fall, shrugging off renewed
tension between Warsaw and the European Commission.
In Poland, Szydlo said Warsaw may not accept the coming Rome
declaration which will chart the EU's course after Britain
leaves, if Warsaw's claims -- including the strengthening of
national governments -- are ignored.
Polish government bonds firmed slightly ahead of an auction,
with the yield on the 10-year paper dropping 2 basis points to
3.57 percent.
