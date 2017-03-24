* Stocks mixed and rangebound, investors await U.S. vote * Zloty, forint ease slightly, tracking dollar/euro By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 24 Central European assets moved sideways on Friday as investors awaited a U.S. vote on healthcare, legislation that will test President Donald Trump's ability to work with Congress and deliver on other priorities like tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Warsaw's bluechip equities index eased 0.1 percent by 0933 GMT, Budapest gained 0.1 percent, while Prague and Bucharest rose 0.2 percent. Hungarian pharmaceutical Richter outperformed the market, rising 0.6 percent, after its board proposed a higher-than-expected dividend of 106 forints per share. "EM (emerging markets) watching the U.S. healthcare debate from the front seat," said Simon Quijano-Evans, strategist of Legal & General Investment Management. Analysts at Erste said that a record uptake of cheap long-term loans by banks at the European Central Bank's TLTRO auction was a good sign for economic growth in Europe. With the dollar bouncing back from the 1.08 level against the euro, the forint and the zloty eased only a shade. Government bond yields were mostly flat after a fall in the past weeks after a signal from the Federal Reserve that its rate hikes may not be as fast as expected. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at yields around 3.41 percent, near their lowest levels since early January. "The next key thing is the central bank's meeting on Tuesday," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that there were mixed expectations if the bank will continue to pump liquidity into interbank markets. The Hungarian central bank's liquidity-boosting measures have helped short-term debt and money market yields fall near zero, and the bank has not signalled that it would end loosening despite a rise in inflation. Analysts expect the bank to further lower its cap on the 3-month deposits it accepts from banks. The Czech crown stayed stuck to the central bank's cap at 27.02 against the euro. Most analysts expect the bank to abandon the cap in April or May. The crown's implied rate in one-year forward contracts touched a 6-month low at 26.793. CEE SNAPS AT 1033 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05 00 00 4% % Hungary 309.4 309.1 -0.10 -0.21 forint 600 500 % % Polish 4.264 4.262 -0.05 3.27% zloty 5 2 % Romanian 4.554 4.555 +0.0 -0.43 leu 5 5 2% % Croatian 7.418 7.419 +0.0 1.85% kuna 0 5 2% Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.45 dinar 100 000 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 982.8 980.7 +0.2 +6.6 6 6 1% 5% Budapest 32161 32127 +0.1 +0.5 .79 .89 1% 0% Warsaw 2233. 2235. -0.09 +14. 33 33 % 65% Bucharest 7977. 7961. +0.2 +12. 77 53 0% 60% Ljubljana 789.7 793.7 -0.51 +10. 2 8 % 05% Zagreb 2092. 2065. +1.3 +4.9 86 15 4% 1% Belgrade <.BELEX15 742.9 740.3 +0.3 +3.5 > 3 1 5% 6% Sofia 636.8 639.3 -0.39 +8.5 3 5 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.39 -0.02 +034 -3bps > 3 3 bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.168 -0.00 +047 +0bp > 2 bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.988 -0.00 +056 -1bps R> 6 bps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.056 -0.02 +279 -3bps > 3 bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.959 -0.00 +326 -1bps > 8 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.565 -0.00 +314 -1bps R> 8 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.41 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.37 0.5 0.22 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.83 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Richard Lough)