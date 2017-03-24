* Stocks mixed and rangebound, investors await U.S. vote
* Zloty, forint ease slightly, tracking dollar/euro
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, March 24 Central European assets moved
sideways on Friday as investors awaited a U.S. vote on
healthcare, legislation that will test President Donald Trump's
ability to work with Congress and deliver on other priorities
like tax cuts and infrastructure spending.
Warsaw's bluechip equities index eased 0.1 percent
by 0933 GMT, Budapest gained 0.1 percent, while Prague
and Bucharest rose 0.2 percent.
Hungarian pharmaceutical Richter outperformed the
market, rising 0.6 percent, after its board proposed a
higher-than-expected dividend of 106 forints per share.
"EM (emerging markets) watching the U.S. healthcare debate
from the front seat," said Simon Quijano-Evans, strategist of
Legal & General Investment Management.
Analysts at Erste said that a record uptake of cheap
long-term loans by banks at the European Central Bank's TLTRO
auction was a good sign for economic growth in Europe.
With the dollar bouncing back from the 1.08 level against
the euro, the forint and the zloty eased
only a shade.
Government bond yields were mostly flat after a fall in the
past weeks after a signal from the Federal Reserve that its rate
hikes may not be as fast as expected.
Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at yields around 3.41
percent, near their lowest levels since early January.
"The next key thing is the central bank's meeting on
Tuesday," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding
that there were mixed expectations if the bank will continue to
pump liquidity into interbank markets.
The Hungarian central bank's liquidity-boosting measures
have helped short-term debt and money market yields fall near
zero, and the bank has not signalled that it would end loosening
despite a rise in inflation.
Analysts expect the bank to further lower its cap on the
3-month deposits it accepts from banks.
The Czech crown stayed stuck to the central bank's
cap at 27.02 against the euro.
Most analysts expect the bank to abandon the cap in April or
May.
The crown's implied rate in one-year forward contracts
touched a 6-month low at 26.793.
CEE SNAPS AT 1033
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.03 +0.0 -0.05
00 00 4% %
Hungary 309.4 309.1 -0.10 -0.21
forint 600 500 % %
Polish 4.264 4.262 -0.05 3.27%
zloty 5 2 %
Romanian 4.554 4.555 +0.0 -0.43
leu 5 5 2% %
Croatian 7.418 7.419 +0.0 1.85%
kuna 0 5 2%
Serbian 123.9 124.0 +0.0 -0.45
dinar 100 000 7% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 982.8 980.7 +0.2 +6.6
6 6 1% 5%
Budapest 32161 32127 +0.1 +0.5
.79 .89 1% 0%
Warsaw 2233. 2235. -0.09 +14.
33 33 % 65%
Bucharest 7977. 7961. +0.2 +12.
77 53 0% 60%
Ljubljana 789.7 793.7 -0.51 +10.
2 8 % 05%
Zagreb 2092. 2065. +1.3 +4.9
86 15 4% 1%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 742.9 740.3 +0.3 +3.5
> 3 1 5% 6%
Sofia 636.8 639.3 -0.39 +8.5
3 5 % 9%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.39 -0.02 +034 -3bps
> 3 3 bps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.168 -0.00 +047 +0bp
> 2 bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.988 -0.00 +056 -1bps
R> 6 bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.056 -0.02 +279 -3bps
> 3 bps
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.959 -0.00 +326 -1bps
> 8 bps
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.565 -0.00 +314 -1bps
R> 8 bps
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.41 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.29 0.37 0.5 0.22
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.83 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Richard
Lough)