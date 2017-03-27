* Czech crown firmer in forwards, central bank cap seen near end * Czechs add two bond auctions to benefit from low yields * Pro-EU ruling party wins Bulgarian elections, Sofia stocks up * CEE stocks, bond yields fall as trust in Trump stimulus cracks (Adds new headline, paragraph on additional Czech bond auctions) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 27 The crown firmed in forwards deals on Monday as Czech markets started their final week before the central bank's "hard commitment" to keep its exchange rate floor in place expires. The end of the commitment on March 31 leaves the chance of an exit coming at any time. The bank introduced the cap, which keeps the crown weaker than 27 against the euro in the spot market, in late 2013 to fight deflation risks. Inflation is back around the bank's 2 percent target and most analysts expect an exit from the "weak crown" regime in April or May. With the exit likely getting nearer, the government added two extra auctions to its March calendar to take advantage of financing from bonds that can be sold at low yields. In one-month forward contracts, the crown firmed to 26.935 against the euro, approaching four-month highs touched last week. The Czech economy's sound fundamentals are expected to put the currency on a strengthening trajectory, even though its movement just after the cap is abandoned is unpredictable. The central bank has pledged to not remove the cap before the end of the first quarter while signalling it will likely let the crown free around the middle of the year. But markets and analysts see the exit coming as soon as next week due to inflation running above target and massive flows of speculative money coming into the market, making the central bank intervene in volumes outpacing all of last year. "Clearly the market opinionates (the FX) floor will be abandoned within a month," one dealer said. "I don't see many reasons for the central bank to keep its intervention regime further. The economy is doing well and they have fulfilled what they promise. It is a good opportunity to leave now," the dealer added. Czech government bond yields and equities followed a regional trend of decline. Risk appetite declined, similarly to global trends, after confidence in new U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his agenda took a blow when he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. Warsaw led a decline of stocks. Its blue-chip index shed 1.9 percent by 1325 GMT. Sofia was almost steady, outperforming the region. In preliminary results of Sunday's Bulgarian elections, the pro-European Union ruling centre-right GERB party led, scoring 32.58 percent, ahead of the pro-Russian Socialist party with 26.8 percent. "Therefore, fears about a change in the overall policy course and possibly a somewhat more pro-Russia stance should abate soon," said Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber in a note. CEE SNAPS AT 1525 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 00 0% % Hungary 309.6 309.9 +0.1 -0.26 forint 300 700 1% % Polish 4.255 4.261 +0.1 3.49% zloty 2 9 6% Romanian 4.549 4.552 +0.0 -0.32 leu 5 0 5% % Croatian 7.440 7.419 -0.28 1.55% kuna 0 5 % Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.41 dinar 600 500 7% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 977.6 982.5 -0.49 +6.0 7 3 % 8% Budapest 31804 32097 -0.91 -0.62 .91 .09 % % Warsaw 2191. 2234. -1.92 +12. 81 82 % 52% Bucharest 7965. 7981. -0.20 +12. 04 01 % 42% Ljubljana 791.1 791.7 -0.08 +10. 1 1 % 25% Zagreb 2094. 2112. -0.87 +5.0 53 83 % 0% Belgrade <.BELEX15 744.4 746.1 -0.22 +3.7 > 9 2 % 8% Sofia 639.1 639.6 -0.07 +9.0 8 3 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.48 -0.08 +023 -11bp > 1 8 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.207 -0.02 +053 -1bps > 7 bps 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.983 -0.02 +061 +2bp R> 3 bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.049 0.008 +276 -1bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.93 -0.04 +325 -3bps > 1 bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.518 -0.05 +315 -1bps R> 1 bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.32 0.4 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.27 0.34 0.46 0.21 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.77 1.79 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir and Ed Osmond)