By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 29 The Czech government
sold twice as many bonds as planned at an auction on Wednesday,
seeking to benefit from low yields before the central bank
removes its cap on the crown.
The central bank (CNB) has a "hard commitment" to maintain
the cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the
euro since 2013, at least until the end of the first quarter.
Most analysts expect the CNB to abandon the cap in April or
May as inflation has risen to its 2 percent target. The CNB has
tripled its foreign exchange reserves since 2013 and has had to
buy euros heavily in the market this year to defend the cap.
However, there is uncertainty over how Czech assets will
move after the cap is lifted as huge long positions have built
in the crown and government debt, mainly in short maturities.
The auction was not originally part of the March debt
issuance schedule, but was added by the government early this
week.
It almost sold the planned 2 billion crown amount of
long-term 0.95/30 bonds as well as 9.45 billion crowns worth of
3-year zero-coupon bonds, much more than the 4 billion crowns
planned. The bonds were sold at an average yield of -0.055
percent, below -0.022 at an auction a week ago.
The crown set a 9-month high in one-month forwards contracts
at 26.881 against the euro.
Elsewhere in Central Europe, Warsaw's stock index
reversed an early rise and fell 0.9 percent by 1424 GMT, led by
bank stocks.
Financial regulator KNF said the country's banks expect
their combined net profits to fall this year.
European bank stocks also fell after sources told Reuters
that European Central Bank policymakers were wary of making any
new change on their policy message in April.
Hungarian government bond yields fell by about 8 basis
points from Tuesday's fixing, with the 10-year paper's yield
fixed at 3.29 percent.
The forint eased 0.1 percent to 310 against the
euro.
The Hungarian central bank announced a bigger than expected
cut in its 3-month deposits on Tuesday.
Many analysts interpreted that as further policy loosening.
The bank explained in a 20-page study, confirmed in comments
from its Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, that considering other
market factors, its measure maintained the earlier level of
interbank liquidity rather than boosting it.
"The truth could be in between the two," one fixed income
trader said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1624
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05
00 05 0% %
Hungary 310.0 309.6 -0.13 -0.38
forint 000 050 % %
Polish 4.234 4.234 -0.01 4.00%
zloty 5 3 %
Romanian 4.557 4.556 -0.02 -0.48
leu 0 3 % %
Croatian 7.433 7.436 +0.0 1.64%
kuna 0 5 5%
Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.43
dinar 800 100 2% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 982.2 983.2 -0.10 +6.5
6 2 % 8%
Budapest 32230 32294 -0.20 +0.7
.69 .03 % 1%
Warsaw 2206. 2225. -0.84 +13.
81 41 % 29%
Bucharest 7946. 7953. -0.09 +12.
88 88 % 16%
Ljubljana 777.5 787.3 -1.23 +8.3
8 0 % 6%
Zagreb 2014. 2077. -3.00 +1.0
83 12 % 0%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 737.4 739.4 -0.27 +2.8
> 7 4 % 0%
Sofia 633.3 636.2 -0.46 +8.0
4 9 % 0%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0 +025 +5bp
> 1 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.16 0.006 +053 +7bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.988 0.023 +064 +5bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.029 -0.02 +277 +2bp
> 3 bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.958 0.009 +333 +7bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.531 0.006 +319 +4bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.28 0.32 0.39 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.21 0.26 0.35 0.2
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.757 1.783 1.84 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
**************************************************
************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Marcin
Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)