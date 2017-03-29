* Czechs sell more 3-year bonds than planned at auction * Crown sets 9-month high in 1-month forwards contracts * Polish stocks retreat, regulator says banks see lower profits * Hungary central bank - depo cut maintains loose conditions (Adds retreat of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, March 29 The Czech government sold twice as many bonds as planned at an auction on Wednesday, seeking to benefit from low yields before the central bank removes its cap on the crown. The central bank (CNB) has a "hard commitment" to maintain the cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro since 2013, at least until the end of the first quarter. Most analysts expect the CNB to abandon the cap in April or May as inflation has risen to its 2 percent target. The CNB has tripled its foreign exchange reserves since 2013 and has had to buy euros heavily in the market this year to defend the cap. However, there is uncertainty over how Czech assets will move after the cap is lifted as huge long positions have built in the crown and government debt, mainly in short maturities. The auction was not originally part of the March debt issuance schedule, but was added by the government early this week. It almost sold the planned 2 billion crown amount of long-term 0.95/30 bonds as well as 9.45 billion crowns worth of 3-year zero-coupon bonds, much more than the 4 billion crowns planned. The bonds were sold at an average yield of -0.055 percent, below -0.022 at an auction a week ago. The crown set a 9-month high in one-month forwards contracts at 26.881 against the euro. Elsewhere in Central Europe, Warsaw's stock index reversed an early rise and fell 0.9 percent by 1424 GMT, led by bank stocks. Financial regulator KNF said the country's banks expect their combined net profits to fall this year. European bank stocks also fell after sources told Reuters that European Central Bank policymakers were wary of making any new change on their policy message in April. Hungarian government bond yields fell by about 8 basis points from Tuesday's fixing, with the 10-year paper's yield fixed at 3.29 percent. The forint eased 0.1 percent to 310 against the euro. The Hungarian central bank announced a bigger than expected cut in its 3-month deposits on Tuesday. Many analysts interpreted that as further policy loosening. The bank explained in a 20-page study, confirmed in comments from its Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, that considering other market factors, its measure maintained the earlier level of interbank liquidity rather than boosting it. "The truth could be in between the two," one fixed income trader said. CEE SNAPS AT 1624 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.02 27.02 +0.0 -0.05 00 05 0% % Hungary 310.0 309.6 -0.13 -0.38 forint 000 050 % % Polish 4.234 4.234 -0.01 4.00% zloty 5 3 % Romanian 4.557 4.556 -0.02 -0.48 leu 0 3 % % Croatian 7.433 7.436 +0.0 1.64% kuna 0 5 5% Serbian 123.8 123.9 +0.0 -0.43 dinar 800 100 2% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 982.2 983.2 -0.10 +6.5 6 2 % 8% Budapest 32230 32294 -0.20 +0.7 .69 .03 % 1% Warsaw 2206. 2225. -0.84 +13. 81 41 % 29% Bucharest 7946. 7953. -0.09 +12. 88 88 % 16% Ljubljana 777.5 787.3 -1.23 +8.3 8 0 % 6% Zagreb 2014. 2077. -3.00 +1.0 83 12 % 0% Belgrade <.BELEX15 737.4 739.4 -0.27 +2.8 > 7 4 % 0% Sofia 633.3 636.2 -0.46 +8.0 4 9 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.49 0 +025 +5bp > 1 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.16 0.006 +053 +7bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.988 0.023 +064 +5bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.029 -0.02 +277 +2bp > 3 bps s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.958 0.009 +333 +7bp > bps s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.531 0.006 +319 +4bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.32 0.39 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.21 0.26 0.35 0.2 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.757 1.783 1.84 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)