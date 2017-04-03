* Czech bonds ease vs fall in Polish, Hungarian yields * Worries that cap removal may lead to crown plunge * PMIs show slower-than-forecast but steady growth in region * Funds from Prague may flow to Warsaw, Budapest-bond traders * Serbian PM Vucic wins presidential election, dinar firms By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 3 Czech government bonds bucked a decline in yields to multi-month lows in Hungary and Poland on Monday, with eyes fixed on the Czech central bank (CNB) which may abandon a cap on the crown soon. Its commitment to maintain the 3-and-1/2-year-old weak crown regime ended on Friday. Volatility jumped in Prague markets after the bank gave up its guidance to exit the cap, which has kept the crown weaker than 27 against the euro, around mid-2017. Markets were calmer on Monday, but swings can return as some investors built huge positions speculating for a crown surge, while there are worries that the currency is overbought. The crown eased 0.1 percent to 27.046 per euro. The yield on Czech 2-year bonds rose 7 basis points to -0.505 percent. Hungarian 3-year bonds, meanwhile, traded lower at 2-month lows around 1.1 percent. "There is some market speculation that the CNB could already act today, but we would rather project the CNB to wait for evidence of sustainability of the inflation trajectory before triggering the exit," Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a note. One Prague-based dealer said markets had been nervous that the CNB may announce the exit over the week-end. "Now in theory it can go up until Thursday again when more flow comes on another bet they do it on Thursday (when the bank board holds a regular, non-policy meeting)," the trader added. Czech inflation has risen above the bank's target, while prices may retreat in the region in the next months. Poland was the first on Friday to report March inflation data, and a retreat in its annual figure to 2 percent pushed back the zloty from 18-month highs versus the euro. It rebounded on Monday, gaining 0.4 percent, after Czech, Hungarian and Polish PMI manufacturing indices showed slower-than-expected, but still steady economic growth in March. The Czech figure retreated from a 6-year high but was a robust 57.5. Fears of a plunge of the overbought crown may make some foreign investors close bond buying positions in Prague. Polish and Hungarian government bond markets saw heavy buying in the past weeks and part of the fresh funds may be money withdrawn from Prague, two Budapest-based trader said. Elsewhere, the dinar firmed 0.2 percent to 123.66 against the euro after Conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic won Sunday's presidential election with a huge margin. "This is good news in terms of stability," one Belgrade-based dealer said. CEE SNAPS AT 1040 MARKETS HOT CET CURRENCIES Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e bid close chang in e 2017 Czech crown 27.04 27.02 -0.08 -0.14 60 35 % % Hungary 309.1 308.7 -0.13 -0.12 forint 800 800 % % Polish 4.222 4.238 +0.3 4.29% zloty 9 8 8% Romanian 4.554 4.554 +0.0 -0.42 leu 0 2 0% % Croatian 7.437 7.444 +0.1 1.59% kuna 0 5 0% Serbian 123.6 123.8 +0.1 -0.25 dinar 600 500 5% % Note: daily calculate previ close 1800 change d from ous at CET STOCK S Lates Previ Daily Chang t ous e close chang in e 2017 Prague 983.6 981.1 +0.2 +6.7 2 5 5% 3% Budapest 31871 31634 +0.7 -0.41 .99 .26 5% % Warsaw 2196. 2175. +0.9 +12. 66 96 5% 77% Bucharest 8085. 8069. +0.2 +14. 53 34 0% 12% Ljubljana 771.7 774.7 -0.39 +7.5 0 0 % 4% Zagreb 2027. 1989. +1.9 +1.6 46 27 2% 4% Belgrade <.BELEX15 732.3 732.5 -0.02 +2.0 > 7 1 % 9% Sofia 632.8 633.9 -0.19 +7.9 0 9 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) chang vs chang e Bund e in Czech sprea Republic d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.50 0.068 +026 +9bp > 5 bps s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.148 0.032 +055 +6bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.926 0.028 +061 +4bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR #VALU 0.013 #VALU +4bp > E! E! s 5-year <PL5YT=RR #VALU -0.05 #VALU -3bps > E! 6 E! 10-year <PL10YT=R #VALU -0.05 #VALU -4bps R> E! 1 E! FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.28 0.31 0.34 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.19 0.22 0.32 0.18 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.805 1.73 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Prague; Editing by Stephen Powell)