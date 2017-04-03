* Czech bonds ease vs fall in Polish, Hungarian yields
* Worries that cap removal may lead to crown plunge
* PMIs show slower-than-forecast but steady growth in region
* Funds from Prague may flow to Warsaw, Budapest-bond
traders
* Serbian PM Vucic wins presidential election, dinar firms
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, April 3 Czech government bonds bucked
a decline in yields to multi-month lows in Hungary and Poland on
Monday, with eyes fixed on the Czech central bank (CNB) which
may abandon a cap on the crown soon.
Its commitment to maintain the 3-and-1/2-year-old weak crown
regime ended on Friday.
Volatility jumped in Prague markets after the bank gave up
its guidance to exit the cap, which has kept the crown weaker
than 27 against the euro, around mid-2017.
Markets were calmer on Monday, but swings can return as some
investors built huge positions speculating for a crown surge,
while there are worries that the currency is overbought.
The crown eased 0.1 percent to 27.046 per euro.
The yield on Czech 2-year bonds rose 7 basis points to
-0.505 percent. Hungarian 3-year bonds, meanwhile, traded lower
at 2-month lows around 1.1 percent.
"There is some market speculation that the CNB could already
act today, but we would rather project the CNB to wait for
evidence of sustainability of the inflation trajectory before
triggering the exit," Raiffeisen analyst Gunter Deuber said in a
note.
One Prague-based dealer said markets had been nervous that
the CNB may announce the exit over the week-end.
"Now in theory it can go up until Thursday again when more
flow comes on another bet they do it on Thursday (when the bank
board holds a regular, non-policy meeting)," the trader added.
Czech inflation has risen above the bank's target, while
prices may retreat in the region in the next months.
Poland was the first on Friday to report March inflation
data, and a retreat in its annual figure to 2 percent pushed
back the zloty from 18-month highs versus the euro.
It rebounded on Monday, gaining 0.4 percent, after Czech,
Hungarian and Polish PMI manufacturing indices showed
slower-than-expected, but still steady economic growth in March.
The Czech figure retreated from a 6-year high but was a robust
57.5.
Fears of a plunge of the overbought crown may make some
foreign investors close bond buying positions in Prague.
Polish and Hungarian government bond markets
saw heavy buying in the past weeks and part of the fresh funds
may be money withdrawn from Prague, two Budapest-based trader
said.
Elsewhere, the dinar firmed 0.2 percent to 123.66
against the euro after Conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar
Vucic won Sunday's presidential election with a huge
margin.
"This is good news in terms of stability," one
Belgrade-based dealer said.
CEE SNAPS AT 1040
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 27.04 27.02 -0.08 -0.14
60 35 % %
Hungary 309.1 308.7 -0.13 -0.12
forint 800 800 % %
Polish 4.222 4.238 +0.3 4.29%
zloty 9 8 8%
Romanian 4.554 4.554 +0.0 -0.42
leu 0 2 0% %
Croatian 7.437 7.444 +0.1 1.59%
kuna 0 5 0%
Serbian 123.6 123.8 +0.1 -0.25
dinar 600 500 5% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 983.6 981.1 +0.2 +6.7
2 5 5% 3%
Budapest 31871 31634 +0.7 -0.41
.99 .26 5% %
Warsaw 2196. 2175. +0.9 +12.
66 96 5% 77%
Bucharest 8085. 8069. +0.2 +14.
53 34 0% 12%
Ljubljana 771.7 774.7 -0.39 +7.5
0 0 % 4%
Zagreb 2027. 1989. +1.9 +1.6
46 27 2% 4%
Belgrade <.BELEX15 732.3 732.5 -0.02 +2.0
> 7 1 % 9%
Sofia 632.8 633.9 -0.19 +7.9
0 9 % 1%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.50 0.068 +026 +9bp
> 5 bps s
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.148 0.032 +055 +6bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.926 0.028 +061 +4bp
R> bps s
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR #VALU 0.013 #VALU +4bp
> E! E! s
5-year <PL5YT=RR #VALU -0.05 #VALU -3bps
> E! 6 E!
10-year <PL10YT=R #VALU -0.05 #VALU -4bps
R> E! 1 E!
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.28 0.31 0.34 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.19 0.22 0.32 0.18
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.805 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Prague; Editing
by Stephen Powell)