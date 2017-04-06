* Czech central bank removes 27/euro cap on crown
* Crown swings between 26.75 and 27.16 after cap is removed
* Volatility quickly subsides, crown hovers around 26.9
* Central bank to hold news conference at 1215 GMT
By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 6 The crown firmed on
Thursday after the Czech central bank (CNB) removed its
3-and-1/2-year cap on the crown's value.
The bank will hold a news conference at 1215 GMT.
Its decision was not entirely unexpected as its commitment
to maintain the cap expired on Friday.
The CNB launched the cap in late 2013 to fight against
deflation risks by keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro.
Inflation has reached its 2 percent target in the past
months. Ending the cap also means that the bank will not be
forced to continue interventions which have led to a tripling of
its foreign currency reserves since 2013.
Investors added tens of billions of euros worth of long
crown positions in the past few months.
That boosted worries that the crown may slide after the cap
was removed, while holders of the crown and Czech debt
instruments still hoped that the stable and steadily growing
Czech economy could boost the crown.
The currency's volatility after the announcement of the
crown's removal was smaller than some investors had feared.
First it jumped to 26.75 against the euro from 27.02 before
the announcement, then it weakened to 27.16. Its volatility
quickly subsided and at 1122 GMT it traded at 26.85, firmer by
0.7 percent from Wednesday.
Analysts had agreed that the currency's volatility could
jump after exit from the cap. Some analysts projected a
strengthening to around 26 and lows beyond 27.5 on the day of
the exit, and continuing swings for weeks.
The CNB said it was ready to intervene in markets if needed
to react to "excessive" moves.
Czech government bond yields rose, with the yield on 2-year
paper jumping 15 basis points, at minus 0.132 percent after
earlier touching minus 0.088 percent.
Polish and Hungarian bond yields did not react.
One Budapest-based trader said some foreign investors may
have sold some Czech bonds and bought Hungarian and Polish
papers in the past weeks.
"That may have been part of the rally here, but there is no
further impact now," the trader said.
The forint firmed 0.2 percent against the euro
after the Czech decision.
CEE SNAPS AT 1322
MARKETS HOT CET
CURRENCIES
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
bid close chang in
e 2017
Czech crown 26.85 27.03 +0.7 0.58%
00 95 1%
Hungary 309.4 310.3 +0.3 -0.19
forint 000 750 2% %
Polish 4.230 4.232 +0.0 4.11%
zloty 2 3 5%
Romanian 4.522 4.530 +0.1 0.28%
leu 5 0 7%
Croatian 7.462 7.448 -0.18 1.25%
kuna 0 2 %
Serbian 123.7 123.8 +0.0 -0.32
dinar 500 250 6% %
Note: daily calculate previ close 1800
change d from ous at CET
STOCK
S
Lates Previ Daily Chang
t ous e
close chang in
e 2017
Prague 979.4 980.7 -0.13 +6.2
6 8 % 8%
Budapest 32450 32405 +0.1 +1.4
.59 .13 4% 0%
Warsaw 2239. 2253. -0.62 +14.
74 64 % 98%
Bucharest 8185. 8201. -0.20 +15.
57 83 % 53%
Ljubljana 772.4 779.2 -0.88 +7.6
4 9 % 4%
Zagreb 1893. 1946. -2.75 -5.10
13 65 % %
Belgrade <.BELEX15 727.4 729.4 -0.28 +1.4
> 5 7 % 1%
Sofia 644.2 641.7 +0.3 +9.8
3 7 8% 6%
BONDS
Yield Yield Sprea Daily
d
(bid) chang vs chang
e Bund e in
Czech sprea
Republic d
2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.13 0.148 +066 +15b
> 2 bps ps
5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.196 0.085 +065 +7bp
> bps s
10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.918 0 +065 -1bps
R> bps
Poland
2-year <PL2YT=RR 2.04 0.061 +283 +6bp
> bps s
5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.911 0.053 +336 +4bp
> bps s
10-year <PL10YT=R 3.484 0.05 +322 +4bp
R> bps s
FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M
inter
bank
Czech Rep < 0.3 0.36 0.41 0
PRIBOR=>
Hungary < 0.22 0.27 0.36 0.17
BUBOR=>
Poland < 1.76 1.78 1.81 1.73
WIBOR=>
Note: FRA are for
quotes ask
prices
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)