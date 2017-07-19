FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-CEE MARKETS-Crown jumps to near 4-year high on rate hike expectations
July 19, 2017 / 10:32 AM / a day ago

REFILE-CEE MARKETS-Crown jumps to near 4-year high on rate hike expectations

8 Min Read

 (Corrects RIC in first para)
    * Crown gains as analyst say rate hike could come in August
    * Polish assets untroubled by protests over Supreme Court
bill
    * Hungary plans to issue so-called Panda bond

    By Jason Hovet and Bartosz Chmielewski
    PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown jumped
to its strongest level in nearly four years on Wednesday on
expectations the central bank could deliver its first interest
rate hike in almost a decade, possibly as soon as August.
    The zloty weakened slightly as parliament moved forward with
work on a Supreme Court bill that critics say would politicise
the judiciary in Poland, central and eastern Europe's largest
economy.
    "The market might be beginning to speculate on a Czech
National Bank hike already next month," a Prague-based dealer
said.
    The crown was up 0.3 percent by 1001 GMT to 26.03 to the
euro. The currency has gained nearly 4 percent since the Czech
central bank lifted a cap on the crown in March.
    On Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch brought forward
its first expected Czech rate hike to Aug. 3, saying it forecast
a hike every quarter from then until the rate reaches 1.0
percent in 2018 from 0.05 percent currently.
     "Markets continue to underprice the CNB's near-term
tightening prospects," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. "It
is a close call on timing, but it is just a matter of months for
the hikes to come, in our view."
    The Polish zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.2075 versus the
euro, but stayed close to a 4-week high hit on Wednesday. 
    Dealers said opposition protests against a planned overhaul
of the constitutional court by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS)
party had so far had little effect on Polish assets.
    Poland's lower house voted on Wednesday to send the
contested Supreme Court reform bill to a parliamentary
committee. If passed, the bill would give parliament power to
indirectly appoint Supreme Court judges, which the opposition
says would politicise the judiciary and violate the
constitution.
    The European Commission, the EU's executive, is due to
discuss the Polish judicial bills in Brussels on Wednesday,
having expressed concerns for months about the direction of
reforms in Poland.
    "It seems to me that unless rating agencies start writing
and clearly warning about the situation, little will change
(with respect to Polish markets)," a Warsaw-based dealer said.
    "We have political turbulence in nearly all countries now.
Investors are looking more at the macroeconomic situation, and
this is relatively good in Poland," the dealer said.
    Poland's large-capitalisation stock market index WIG20
 gained 0.5 percent on Wednesday ahead of retail sales
and industrial output data due to be released by the statistics
office at 1200 GMT.
     Elsewhere, Hungary's state debt agency confirmed on
Wednesday that it had mandated Bank of China and HSBC to
organise the issue of a so called "Panda" bond primarily for
Chinese institutional investors.
    
               CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1201 CET             
               MARKETS                                 
                          CURRENCIES                          
                          Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                          bid       close     change   in 2017
 Czech crown               26.0310   26.1040   +0.28%    3.75%
 Hungary                  306.7000  305.9350   -0.25%    0.69%
 forint                                                
 Polish zloty               4.2075    4.1983   -0.22%    4.67%
 Romanian leu               4.5700    4.5627   -0.16%   -0.77%
 Croatian                   7.4140    7.4155   +0.02%    1.90%
 kuna                                                  
 Serbian                  120.5200  120.6300   +0.09%    2.35%
 dinar                                                 
 Note: daily   calculate  previous  close at  1800            
 change        d from                         CET      
                          STOCKS                              
                          Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                                    close     change   in 2017
 Prague                    1008.75   1008.04   +0.07%   +9.46%
 Budapest                 35929.28  35904.22   +0.07%   +12.27
                                                             %
 Warsaw                    2371.37   2360.75   +0.45%   +21.74
                                                             %
 Bucharest                 8245.35   8212.75   +0.40%   +16.38
                                                             %
 Ljubljana                  798.58    800.45   -0.23%   +11.29
                                                             %
 Zagreb                    1846.74   1843.91   +0.15%   -7.42%
 Belgrade      <.BELEX15    710.19    708.46   +0.24%   -1.00%
               >                                       
 Sofia                      706.41    707.10   -0.10%   +20.46
                                                             %
                          BONDS                               
                          Yield     Yield     Spread   Daily
                          (bid)     change    vs Bund  change
                                                       in
 Czech                                                 spread
 Republic                                              
   2-year      <CZ2YT=RR     -0.05     0.075   +059bp    +8bps
               >                                    s  
   5-year      <CZ5YT=RR     0.013     0.025   +015bp    +4bps
               >                                    s  
   10-year     <CZ10YT=R     0.912         0   +037bp    +2bps
               R>                                   s  
 Poland                                                       
   2-year      <PL2YT=RR     1.814     0.003   +245bp    +0bps
               >                                    s  
   5-year      <PL5YT=RR      2.64     0.013   +278bp    +2bps
               >                                    s  
   10-year     <PL10YT=R     3.269     0.026   +273bp    +4bps
               R>                                   s  
               FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT                 
                          3x6       6x9       9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
 Czech Rep             <      0.47      0.59     0.69        0
               PRIBOR=>                                
 Hungary               <      0.21      0.23     0.27     0.15
               BUBOR=>                                 
 Poland                <     1.755     1.775    1.819     1.73
               WIBOR=>                                 
 Note: FRA     are for                                        
 quotes        ask                                     
               prices                                  
 *************************************************************
 *
 
 (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Catherine Evans, Louise
Heavens and Ken Ferris)

