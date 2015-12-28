BUDAPEST, Dec 28 The Hungarian forint
firmed versus the euro while the Polish zloty eased
slightly in thin trading on Monday with London markets closed.
The Polish currency had firmed before the Christmas holidays
as expectations receded for strong monetary easing next year.
Pledges by Poland's new Law and Justice Party (PiS)
government to revamp the Polish central bank's Monetary Policy
Council in coming months had raised expectations of policy
easing.
But PiS-backed candidates for the MPC signalled in their
recent comments that they would be less willing to cut rates
that the market had anticipated. Analysts also think new social
spending programmes could boost growth next year and inflation
in the longer run, eroding the case for monetary easing.
"One of the reasons for the zloty's strengthening in the
recent days was cooling expectations for significant monetary
easing in the first half of the next year," Pekao analysts said
in a note.
They expect the zloty to trade in a wide range of 4.22-4.28
per euro until the end of December and early 2016.
At 0935 GMT, the zloty was 0.1 percent lower at 4.246 to the
euro, while the forint jumped 0.6 percent to 314.35 in very thin
liquidity.
Hungary's economy minister had expressed hope in an
interview with Reuters that the forint could firm in the
remainder of the year, saying levels around 308 or 310 versus
the euro "would be better" for a reduction in Hungary's debt
level.
More than a third of Hungary's public debt is still in
foreign currency.
Polish bond yields were unchanged in low volumes.
Trading in shares of Hungarian mortgage bank FHB
has been suspended on Monday at the request of the bank, which
said it expects to make decisions that could substantially
influence the price of its shares.
FHB holds an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, where
it is expected to decide about a capital hike, according to the
shareholder meting agenda posted on its website.
In Prague, CEZ and O2 Czech Republic led
stocks higher.
CEZ firmed 2.2 percent after it relaunched unit 3 at the
Dukovany nuclear power plant after a longer than expected
outage. Outages at nuclear power plants have dented CEZ earnings
this year.
O2 Czech Republic was 0.7 percent higher after it said last
week that it would buy up to 4 pct of its shares in a buyback
programme.
* *
**************** CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1035 CET ************
************************* CURRENCIES *************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2015
Czech crown 27.030 27.028 -0.01% +2.30%
Hungary forint 314.350 316.100 +0.56% +0.67%
Polish zloty 4.246 4.242 -0.10% +0.93%
Romanian leu 4.510 4.530 +0.44% -0.65%
Croatian kuna 7.636 7.642 +0.07% +0.25%
Serbian dinar 121.120 121.580 +0.38% +0.19%
Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET
**************************** STOCKS **************************
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2015
Prague 952.12 945.49 +0.70% +0.06%
Budapest 23519.23 23547.40 -0.12% +42.38%
Warsaw 1872.36 1879.75 -0.39% -19.40%
Bucharest 6995.69 6987.23 +0.12% +1.39%
Ljubljana 683.23 690.19 -1.01% -12.35%
Zagreb 1653.89 1655.77 -0.11% -4.96%
Belgrade 621.51 623.01 -0.24% -5.25%
Sofia 448.86 448.08 +0.17% -14.31%
***************************** BONDS **************************
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change in
Czech Republic spread
2-year -0.21 +0.006 +013bps +1bps
5-year 0.061 +0.012 +040bps +1bps
10-year 0.598 -0.001 +087bps +1bps
Hungary
3-year 2.230 +0.020 +227bps +3bps
5-year 2.670 +0.000 +271bps +1bps
10-year 3.430 +0.020 +347bps +3bps
Poland
2-year 1.824 +0.000 +122bps +2bps
5-year 2.311 +0.000 +171bps +2bps
10-year 2.955 +0.000 +235bps +2bps
******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank
Czech Rep 0.280 0.270 0.290 0.00
Hungary 1.350 1.360 1.390 1.35
Poland 1.610 1.500 1.500 1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)