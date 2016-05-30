* Government bonds mostly ease on Fed rate rise comments
* Poland to report economic data on Tuesday, Wednesday
* Kuna firms, but political crisis may weigh on Croatian assets
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, May 30 Central European government bonds mostly eased
on Monday, tracking a rise in euro zone bond yields after U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Janet Yellen signalled that an interest rate hike in the world's biggest
economy could be nearing.
Turnover in regional markets was thin as investors in London are on holiday
and others are waiting for Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank,
whose asset purchases have created additional demand in the European Union's
emerging markets.
Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.065 percent
and the zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.3955 against the euro by 0829
GMT.
Polish banks have put forward their own proposal about planned conversion of
Swiss franc mortgages, which threatens their profits, the newspaper Puis Biznesu
said.
The conversion is a key risk to Polish asset prices, along with an
unprecedented European Commission investigation into the rule of law in Poland.
A batch of Polish economic figures due on Tuesday and Wednesday, including
detailed first-quarter GDP and April flash inflation data, are also a risk,
analysts said.
"EURPLN (the zloty) will remain around 4.40 before the readings," BZ WBK
analysts said in a note.
The Hungarian forint traded flat at 314.05 against the euro,
retreating from its 30-day moving average near 313.50.
Czech government bond yields rose 3 basis points along the curve, with the
10-year paper trading at 0.54 percent.
But the crown firmed slightly to 27.023 against the euro, glued to
levels near 27, through which the Czech central bank does not allow the currency
to firm.
Its future governor, Jiri Rusnok, said on Sunday that a sudden exit from the
weak crown policy regime was "very unlikely".
He also said moving the cap on the crown to a weaker level was "a scenario
with very low probability".
Regional stock markets mostly moved sideways.
Bucharest was the exception. The main index there fell 2.5 percent
as the shares of Banca Transilvania plunged 12 percent from Friday's
record highs, starting trade without dividends.
The Croatian kuna firmed a shade, but is still at 3-year lows.
Croatian eurobonds are likely to stay under pressure due to increasing
political strains, which may even lead to an early election, Raiffeisen analyst
Gunter Deuber said in a note.
The future of Croatia's centre-right government was thrown into doubt last
Thursday after the junior coalition partner said it would support the removal of
the deputy prime minister in a confidence vote on June 18.
(Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)